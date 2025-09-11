Google Is Restricting One Of Android's Most Important Features, And Users Are Outraged

The competition between Apple and Google over the mobile landscape has always been as much about philosophy as it has market share. Apple's iOS is restricted to the devices it builds, and customization on those devices is limited. This allows the iPhone to feel like a carefully curated experience. Android, meanwhile, has taken a radically different approach. The majority of its code is open-source, and anyone who so desires can tinker with it. If iOS is a guided museum tour where touching the art is forbidden, Android is like a science museum with interactive exhibits. But all of that is about to change.

At the core of Android's customization is the ability to download and install apps from anywhere on the internet. This is commonly known as side-loading, which is a strange way of describing how things always worked before the Apple App Store changed how we get software. It's not normal for a company to restrict what you can do with their product after you've purchased it, but Apple turned aftermarket controls into a multibillion-dollar business. Some call this approach a "walled garden," but regulators suing Apple employ a more direct accusation: illegal monopolization.

How does this relate to Android? Well, it seems Google is taking one step closer to copying its rival. In August, Suzanne Frey, VP of Product at Google, published an article on the Android Developers Blog announcing upcoming restrictions to apps from outside the Play Store. The changes will place new restrictions on developers and may drastically reduce the number of apps users have access to. Here's what Google is planning, and why users are outraged.