How The Apple App Store Changed The Way We Get Software On Our Devices

Before the popularity of centralized app stores, which can now be found on every major mobile and desktop operating system, tracking down software was challenging. Trying to track down an app that isn't in one of those storefronts was and still is a minefield. Depending on how niche the software is, it was common to spend a frustrating amount of time tracking down a download link. Even worse, it was all too easy to come across a piece of malware masquerading as the program you needed. Now, you just type it into the store's search bar, click or tap the install button, and move on with your day.

App stores have also made software updates far easier. Rather than opening each program on your phone or computer and manually updating it (or, even more tedious, needing to check the developer's website for updates), you can simply hit a single update button and sit back as the storefront does all that work for you.

The App Store also democratized software development. For the first time, any developer could put their software conveniently within reach of countless users. That smooth, hassle-free experience sparked a massive boom in app creation. Eventually, the company that had once balked at the concept of an app store was selling iPhones with the tagline, "There's an app for that."

But platform owners haven't given us app stores out of altruism. Apple's App Store is a massively lucrative platform, earning the Cupertino giant $10 billion in 2024. That's because Apple takes a bite of developer revenue, even taking a slice of the pie on transactions made within the app. The App Store may have been revolutionary early in the mobile era, but the downsides have now become equally clear.