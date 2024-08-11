The Strangest iPhone App Bans We've Ever Seen

Apps disappear from digital storefronts all the time for a variety of reasons. Developers may decide it's not in their best interest to continue support across new operating systems, a company might fall apart due to financial troubles, and so on. But sometimes it's for different reasons. Weirder reasons.

Here are five different apps that Apple saw fit to ax from the iOS App Store over the years, for a variety of reasons. Seriously, they run the gamut from intentional wastes of obscene amounts of money to inter-corporation personal beefs. Not all of the apps themselves are odd (though some are), and not all of them ever posed any real risk or threat to anyone. But they do all have one thing in common: You can't find them on the App Store anymore because of direct intervention from Apple. And it's highly unlikely that any of them are ever coming back.