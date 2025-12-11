5 Of The Most Anticipated Gadgets Expected To Release In 2026

For many, Valve is one of the few tech companies that really seem to care about its customers, so when it releases things, the internet goes nuts. The Steam Machine is coming in the first quarter of 2026, a roughly cube-shaped device (cough, GabeCube, cough) running SteamOS rather than Windows. The device claims to be able to run modern AAA games at 4K and 60fps — provided you're okay with using FSR upscaling — and will ship with 512GB and 2TB models. The incredibly tiny form factor permits it to work under your living room TV as a console, or under your desk as a computer. It's designed to work seamlessly with the brand new Steam Controller and makes up just one part of the new and improved Steam hardware ecosystem alongside the Steam Deck OLED.

Valve's previous Steam Machines flopped hard back in the 2010s, but everything about this new iteration looks incredibly promising ... except for a few wrinkles. First, the price. Valve hasn't announced pricing, though it's left everyone debating furiously after hinting it'll be priced like a PC, not like a console. That means likely a $600 minimum, up to $800, possibly even more. Keep in mind, this price doesn't include a controller.

The second issue is how powerful it is compared to consoles. YouTuber The Phawx replicated the Steam Machine's specs to test the 4K 60fps claim, and the results are concerning. Many recent AAA titles struggle to approach that 60fps territory and often require blurry, ugly-looking performance upscaling. Alas, this is all speculation. Hopefully the Steam Machine strikes a good price point and has well-optimized drivers with FSR 4 frame generation and upscaling. If so, it could be one of the greatest ways to play games ever.