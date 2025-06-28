Nvidia DLSS 4 Vs. FSR 4: Which Frame Generation Tech Is Better Right Now?

Frame generation and upscaling have quietly become some of the most important features in modern PC gaming. Upscaling turns a lower-resolution render into a higher-resolution output, while frame generation fills the gaps with AI-generated frames to increase smoothness without putting extra strain on the GPU. This trick has single-handedly kept PC gaming playable as visual assets grow heavier each year. Nvidia's DLSS frame generation has held the crown since 2018, and with DLSS 4 — which introduces multi-frame generation — it's better than ever. But with FSR 4, AMD has finally brought something serious to the table.

DLSS 4 is not only newer, but it is also better than FSR 4 in raw image quality and frame generation. Its new transformer model handles texture reconstruction and upscaling better than anything else available right now, without the performance cost. But AMD's FSR 4 is a big leap forward — it consistently outperforms DLSS 3 and gets surprisingly close to DLSS 4 in many scenarios. If you're on a 9000-series Radeon graphics card, FSR 4 is the first time you're not stuck with the short end of the stick. DLSS 4 still has the edge in just about every way, but the days of it being the only good option are officially over.