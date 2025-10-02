5 Of The Coolest Gadgets Released In 2025

To call the Nintendo Switch 2 a success would be an understatement, even a few months into its tenure. Four days post-release, Nintendo pushed 3.5 million units, more than its predecessor sold during its first month. That number is now up to 6 million worldwide at the time of writing, and it's likely only going to increase as stock replenishes and fence-sitters decide to pull the trigger. What's fascinating about all of this is that the Switch 2 is arguably Nintendo's least innovative console to date. Even the Game Boy Advance SP and Nintendo 3DS (both newer versions of established platforms) introduced more changes. The Nintendo Switch 2 is literally just a bigger, more powerful Switch.

So why would we say this is one of the coolest gadgets of 2025? Because it's Nintendo taking something it did well and perfecting it rather than trying to reinvent the wheel. A common complaint with the original Switch was how underpowered it was (you could literally experience frame rate dips just checking for Wi-Fi), and the Joy-Cons had a lot of issues. Now, the Nintendo Switch 2 can play AAA games like "Cyberpunk 2077," and the Joy-Cons attach better and function as mice — and more.

Our Nintendo Switch 2 review named it a worthy successor with some caveats, and other reviews seem to reflect that. It's a pricey console that doesn't have many games yet, but assuming you can live with things like having to buy more expensive microSD Express cards or having voice chat locked behind a subscription paywall, it's worth it. Plus, battery life isn't the best, and it looks like Joy-Con drift has come back for Nintendo again. Once it gets an OLED version with Hall-effect joysticks, though, this could be a legendary console.