Can You Use A Gaming Handheld To Replace Your Desktop PC?

Gaming handhelds have been popular for several decades now, rising to prominence with the original Nintendo Game Boy. I still remember getting my first Game Boy in the mid-1990s, back before they had backlights and I had to play Pokémon Red up against the window of my mom's Pontiac LeMans using street lights for illumination. Naturally, handheld consoles have made significant advances in recent years, as has gaming in general. If I were to show my young self what Cyberpunk 2077 running with path tracing on my GTX 4080 looks like, she would probably think I'm from outer space.

Graphical presentation and gameplay scope have broadened so significantly with modern technology that some modern games can be indistinguishable from real life at a glance. Of course, that generally applies to monster PCs, but what about mobile stuff? Like, for instance, what if you wanted to replace desktop gaming with a Steam Deck, or even a Nintendo Switch 2?

Technically speaking, sure, you can run a handheld like a gaming PC, in terms of your general gaming library. But the specs and versatility levels of handheld consoles are vastly inferior to a dedicated desktop or even a laptop, which feature their own pros and cons versus handhelds. Which is best for you isn't a decision to be made in a vacuum. Each setup suits different needs better or worse, and it's your job to weigh which will benefit your experience the most. Let's discuss it in greater detail and talk about why one or the other is better for you, from someone who's owned many examples of both system archetypes over the past three decades.

