This Is One Of The Best Steam Deck Alternatives For PC Gaming (According To Users)

When the Steam Deck launched early in 2022, it was unclear what impact it would have on the video game space. Steam is known primarily for its outstanding online gaming platform that offers around 30,000 titles, frequent sales, and a straightforward refund process. There are even multiple ways to customize your Steam profile just for you, which helps the site stand out from other digital marketplaces.

There are three Steam Deck models ranging in price from $399 (with 256GB storage and LCD screen), $549 (512GB storage, greater battery capacity, and OLED screen), and $699 (1 TB of storage, OLED screen, greater battery capacity, and other extras). In 2023, Valve designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais told The Verge that Deck sales were in the "multiple millions." However, judging by some of the biggest complaints and regrets Steam Deck owners have with the portable PC, it might not be for everyone.

Fortunately, there are some alternatives, including one from notable computer hardware manufacturer ASUS, called the ROG Ally (Extreme Processor version). Not only is this device comparable to Steam's offering, but there are several things the ASUS ROG Ally can do better than the Steam Deck. Out of more than 8,320 user reviews on Best Buy, the ROG Ally (Extreme Processor version) sits at a 4.4 out of 5 stars with an 88% recommendation rate.

