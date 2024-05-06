Can Raspberry Pi 5 Run Windows 11? Here's What We Know

From its humble beginnings as a charity-based project, Raspberry Pi has developed into arguably the most well-known mini-computer on the planet. With the first model featuring a single-core CPU and only 256MB of RAM, Raspberry Pi specs have come a long way. The latest model, the Raspberry Pi 5 which was considered a radical overhaul, was released in late 2023. The Raspberry Pi 5 sports a quad-core processor with variants supporting up to 8GB of RAM.

Naturally, with a device this powerful, techies are sure to ask: Can it run Windows 11?

The Raspberry Pi Foundation, which oversees the Raspberry Pi project, recommends Raspberry Pi OS as its official operating system. Ubuntu is another popular choice of operating system, known for its modern interface. Both are examples of Linux distributions, with Ubuntu offering the closest resemblance to Windows.

As Raspberry Pi machines are designed for the Linux ecosystem, don't expect installing Windows to be an easy task, if it's possible at all. If you're using a Raspberry Pi for the first time, there are plenty of beginner-friendly Linux distributions that offer excellent compatibility with Raspberry Pi machines.