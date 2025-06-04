Are Snapdragon X Laptops Good For Gaming?

Windows began a new chapter about a year ago when Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X silicon, giving yet another try at the ARM architecture. Microsoft is apparently hoping to taste the success that Apple enjoyed after switching Macs from Intel (x86) to ARM-based M-series processors. The efforts paid off to a large extent. So far, I've tested four machines with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus, and X processors. Interestingly, they've blown me away with a solid performance across the usual productivity software, paired with a stunning battery life that's in the same league as MacBooks.

They, however, can't handle video games. If you're eyeing a laptop with "work and play" appeal, avoid Snapdragon-powered Windows on ARM laptops. Now, these processors aren't bad. In fact, they even eclipse Intel's latest Ultra silicon at raw processing power and efficiency. The problem is the architecture. Software that hasn't been natively compiled for Windows on ARM goes through Prism emulation, which converts the x86 binaries into an ARM codebase.

With emulation comes a performance hit, even though Microsoft assures that the performance dip won't be glaring. However, unlike emulating your average Windows software, games are an entirely different beast. The biggest challenge is drivers and the anti-cheat package. The latter simply doesn't play well with Windows on ARM, so a healthy bunch of your AAA games simply won't run. Then we have the situation with weak graphics on the Snapdragon silicon, which fares worse than even Intel's Arc graphics inside laptops.

