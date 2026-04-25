14 Products Apple Is Saying Goodbye To In 2026

Every one or two years, Apple releases an upgraded MacBook Air; 2025 was no different, with the M4 MacBook Air unveiled in March. As has been the case for the past couple of years, this was just a spec bump — slightly more powerful chip, better webcam, but it's effectively the same laptop as the M3 and M2 that came before. Perhaps the most notable change was making 16GB of RAM the baseline configuration rather than 8GB. On the heels of the M5 MacBook Air release in March 2026, however, it (like the iPhone 16e and other previous-year products) dropped off Apple's website into oblivion. The only place you will find it is in the Certified Refurbished section, if stock is available.

It's roughly the same situation as with the iPhone 16e. The M4 MacBook Air will likely continue to receive macOS updates until at least 2030, possibly 2033 at the latest. And again, it's not far behind Apple's bleeding-edge hardware offerings. Unless you're a professional who needs the absolute max horsepower for your workloads, then the M4 is going to serve you very well for a long time. You might be able to find the M4 MacBook Air for a lot less — though bear in mind that because of high RAM prices, that could be challenging.