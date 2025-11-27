5 Things You Shouldn't Track With An AirTag (And Why)

You should not use an AirTag to track someone without their consent, that goes without saying, but we concede that there may be a slim few well-intentioned reasons why a person might want to anyway. Parents trying to keep track of their kids, for example. However, even in a situation where it's morally acceptable and/or consensual, there are a couple of reasons why we'd dissuade you.

First, AirTags support anti-stalking measures. They'll automatically alert people — regardless of whether they use an iPhone or an Android phone — that there's an unknown AirTag nearby if it's been following them. Either they'll get a notification on their phone, or they'll hear the AirTag beeping. Once they get an alert about an unknown AirTag, they're able to home in on it with its alert sounds or the Precision Tracking on their iPhone, making it almost impossible to not find. Again, even if you have the best intentions, the person you're tracking may not realize it was you that put the AirTag there. They might throw it away, report it to the police, or confront you for a very, very awkward conversation.

The other reason is that there are much more convenient and practical ways to track someone consensually. Find My supports automatic location sharing from an iPhone or another Apple device. Have the person you want to track allow you to see their location at any time in the People tab of Find My. This can also be used to let you know when a person has left an area and when they've arrived, such as a roommate that's gone on a date. Members of the same family group can set up automatic location sharing, too. I have been using the latter for years, and it works flawlessly.