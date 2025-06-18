AirTags Vs. GPS Trackers: Which One Is More Reliable For Keeping Track Of Your Car?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After three years of rising figures, the number of cars reported stolen in the U.S. dropped notably in 2024. Around 850,000 cars were stolen across the country last year, while in 2023, that figure stood at more than a million cars. Around 85% of the cars stolen in 2023 were eventually recovered. If you're looking to make sure that your car has the highest chance of being among that 85%, then fitting a tracker is almost always a good idea.

Trackers let you keep tabs on where your car is whether it's been driven by a friend, a family member, or a thief, and some also offer a suite of other features to complement their basic tracking functionality. The downside is that most GPS trackers are relatively costly, and require monthly subscription fees alongside their initial purchase price.

A commonly cited alternative to an expensive GPS car tracker is the Apple AirTag. It costs $29 and doesn't require any additional subscriptions, making it far cheaper than even the most affordable car GPS tracker. However, it does come with plenty of drawbacks that make its usefulness as a car theft prevention device quite limited.