AirTag Giving The Wrong Location? Why This Happens And How You Can Fix It
Apple's AirTags are great for attaching to items you're afraid of losing, be it your purse, keys, luggage, or anything else. They give you peace of mind and let you find your stuff quickly. The way an AirTag works is quite simple: it uses Bluetooth to send signals to nearby Apple devices, which then sends the location to Apple's server to update it on the map. However, this process can sometimes fail to work as expected. When that happens, your AirTag might end up showing the wrong location.
There can be several reasons behind this. For instance, if there are too many obstructions between the AirTag and the nearby Apple device, it may fail to send a Bluetooth signal. This can happen if your AirTag is packed inside a dense luggage pack or in a room with no Apple devices nearby. In that case, you'll only see the last known location of the AirTag.
A depleted AirTag battery can also prevent it from updating its location. The batteries typically last a year, but this can vary depending on your usage. So, if you've been using it for a long time, it's best to replace the AirTag's battery. If that doesn't help, there may be an issue with the Apple device on which you're checking the location.
Re-enable location services and Find My on your iPhone or iPad
Issues with the location services on your iPhone or iPad can also cause your AirTag's location to appear inaccurately on the map. In most cases, you can fix the problem by refreshing the location services on your device. Here's how to do that:
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Scroll down and tap on Privacy & Security.
- Tap on Location Services.
- Enable the Location Services toggle. If it's already on, try turning it off and then back on.
If the AirTag location still appears incorrect after this, you can try disabling and re-enabling Find My services on your device. This should help fix any problems with Find My on your iPhone or iPad. Here's what you'll need to do:
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on your Apple ID at the top.
- Go to Find My > Find My iPhone.
- Disable the Find My iPhone and Find My Network toggles and re-enable them.
Once you do this, your AirTag should update its correct location on the map as long as it is within range.
Reset the AirTag
If location and Find My services are working fine on your iPhone or iPad, but the AirTag location still appears incorrect, the issue may lie with the AirTag itself. In that case, you can try resetting the AirTag as a last resort. Here are the steps for the same.
- Open the Find My app on your iPhone.
- Go to the Items tab and then select the problematic AirTag.
- Scroll down and tap Remove Item.
- Select Remove again when the confirmation prompt appears.
After removing the AirTag from your device, you can pair it again. For that, hold the AirTag near your iPhone or iPad and tap Connect once it is detected. Then, enter a name for your AirTag and follow the prompts to add it to your device. Once you do this, your AirTag should work without any problems. However, if nothing works, your last option is to contact Apple support. They should be able to inspect your AirTag for any hardware issues and suggest solutions accordingly.