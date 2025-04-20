AirTag Giving The Wrong Location? Why This Happens And How You Can Fix It

Apple's AirTags are great for attaching to items you're afraid of losing, be it your purse, keys, luggage, or anything else. They give you peace of mind and let you find your stuff quickly. The way an AirTag works is quite simple: it uses Bluetooth to send signals to nearby Apple devices, which then sends the location to Apple's server to update it on the map. However, this process can sometimes fail to work as expected. When that happens, your AirTag might end up showing the wrong location.

There can be several reasons behind this. For instance, if there are too many obstructions between the AirTag and the nearby Apple device, it may fail to send a Bluetooth signal. This can happen if your AirTag is packed inside a dense luggage pack or in a room with no Apple devices nearby. In that case, you'll only see the last known location of the AirTag.

A depleted AirTag battery can also prevent it from updating its location. The batteries typically last a year, but this can vary depending on your usage. So, if you've been using it for a long time, it's best to replace the AirTag's battery. If that doesn't help, there may be an issue with the Apple device on which you're checking the location.

