6 Times When AirTags Turned The Tide On Thieves

When AirTags first came out, they didn't quite receive the attention Apple was hoping for with its first foray into the object tracking segment. The coin-sized Airtags were designed to work by piggyback off Apple's extensive Find My network built atop hundreds of millions of device in active usage across the world. In its early days concerns about the abuse potential were flagged, and it didn't take long before the first string of reports detailing AirTags stalking popped up online.

In response, Apple made a handful of changes targeted at reducing the abuse potential of its object tracker. Recently, following the rollout of the iOS 17.5 update, the company partnered with Google to work on an industry standard that would drop the OS ecosystem barriers for detecting Bluetooth trackers. The idea is that tracking works across Android as well as Apple smartphones, which is particularly important when one takes into consideration scenarios like stalking.

Experts have also proposed their own independent solutions, with the most recent one coming from a team at the Johns Hopkins University and the University of California, San Diego. As Apple continues to fill the security gaps, users have also found ways to use the AirTags to catch bad actors, and in many cases, helped law enforcement authorities nab them. Following is a list of some notable incidents where AirTags were used to turn the tide on miscreants.

