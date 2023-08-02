AirTags 2 Might Be A Long Time Off, But The Wait Could Be Worth It

It's been over two years since Apple introduced AirTags to the world, and they've proven to be one of the company's most popular products, despite not being as flashy as the iPhone or MacBook Air. Over 55 million were sold in the first 18 months that AirTags were available, earning Apple over a billion dollars in revenue.

It makes sense then that, at some point, Apple would release an updated version of the popular items. Considering the company's knack for numbering generations of its products (like the iPhone 14, AirPods 3, etc.), we could reasonably expect the next generation to be called the AirTag 2.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the AirTag 2 won't begin production until 2024's fourth quarter, over a year after the time of writing. Kuo's predictions for current and upcoming strategies by Apple are generally considered reliable, because he uses both data and inside sources connected to Apple's supply chain in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kuo cites the success of the first generation as cause enough for Apple to develop a second iteration. As for the long time in between generations, Kuo has an interesting theory: the AirTag 2 will be part of a "new ecosystem" Apple plans to build. Even more interesting, Kuo predicts that the Vision Pro — the mixed-reality glasses Apple unveiled last June — will be at the center of this new ecosystem.