6 Top-Rated Apple Studio Display Alternatives That Won't Break The Bank
The debut of the Apple Studio Display in early 2022 came with much fanfare, as it was the first dedicated monitor from the brand in nearly three years and boasted staggering visual specs for a relatively reasonable price. Currently, a standard glass model of the Apple Studio Display retails for $1,599, while you can get a nano-texture glass model for $1,899. While that's not cheap, it is a high-quality 5K Retina display — a 27-inch screen with 5120-by-2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch (PPI). Its impressive specs also include 600 nits of brightness, DCI-P3, True Tone, and support for a billion (you read that right — a billion, not a million) colors.
Of course, there are a number of reasons the Apple Studio Display isn't the right monitor for you — whether you have an Apple computer or a PC. (Especially if you have a PC, as using the Apple Studio Display with Windows can be difficult.) For one thing, the Apple Studio Display isn't as beloved as some other products from the brand and was met with mixed reviews when it first became available.
Another good reason is that, for many of us, $1,600 is just too much to spend for a monitor. Fortunately, there are cheaper options that are comparable to the Apple Studio Display, though each has its own pros and cons. To help you decide which may be right for you, here are six top-rated Apple Studio Display alternatives that won't break the bank, based on professional reviews by reputable publications who've tested them. You can find more information on how these alternatives were evaluated at the end of this list.
Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor
When it comes to smartphones, Samsung and its Galaxy line is one of the biggest rivals to Apple and the iPhone (though several models have used displays manufactured by Samsung), so it shouldn't be a huge surprise that the brand also makes a solid alternative to the Apple Studio Display. The Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor was Samsung's first 5K monitor and offers visuals that rival Apple's. Both displays are 27" and offer 5K at 218 PPI, as well as 600 nits of brightness. It's also capable of 99% DCI-P3 for vibrant color saturation, though you can customize color temperature, luminance, gamma settings, and other preferences. True color representation is calibrated in the factory, with no extra steps needed during setup.
Samsung built the monitor with a matte display that reduces reflections, and Intelligent Eye Care software that can optimize brightness and reduce blue light and screen flickering for even better visuals. It's also compatible with Apple AirPlay and has three USB-C slots, a DisplayPort connection, and a Thunderbolt 4 port rated for 40 Gbps transfer speeds and 90W charging.
The ViewFinity S9 received a positive review from 9to5Mac, though the publication noted its dual stereo speakers pale in comparison to the Apple Studio Display's six speakers, which are capable of spatial audio. However, while the output is subpar, Samsung's monitor has a much better 4K webcam when compared to Apple's 1080p camera, which may be more important to you.
Originally the same price as the Apple Studio Display, you can now find the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor for considerably less — Amazon sells the display for $679.99.
Alogic Clarity Pro Touch 27-inch UHD 4K Monitor
While not as big of a name as Apple or Samsung, Alogic has made a solid alternative to the Apple Studio Display with its Alogic Clarity Pro Touch 27-inch UHD 4K Monitor. It's less expensive and will still make a great display for your Mac Mini M2 Pro or other device. The Alogic Clarity Pro is the same physical size as Apple's 5K monitor, though its max resolution is 4K. However, it makes up for fewer pixels by offering touchscreen functionality, which can be an incredibly useful feature that Apple seems intent on not incorporating into its desktops, laptops, or external displays. Built-in touch settings also make it even easier to adjust your brightness, control apps, and more.
Alogic's monitor also comes with 8 ports that include USB-A, USB-B, and USB-C, as well as an HDMI port, DisplayPort, and audio output. It also has an 8-megapixel webcam that's built into the top of the display and is cleverly designed to be retractable, so you can pop it upwards when you need it, forgoing the need for having to cover up the camera when you don't.
After spending some hands-on time with the monitor, Forbes recommends the product and says it "performs well and has excellent color reproduction" and that it's "probably the most affordable 4K display with a touch function that you can buy." The review does note that the speakers are inferior to Apple's for what it's worth.
You can purchase the Alogic Clarity Pro Touch 27-inch UHD 4K Monitor from Best Buy for $1,199 and find it even cheaper on Amazon.
LG 27-inch 5K UHD UltraFine IPS Monitor
In SlashGear's list of the best major PC monitor brands, LG sits at the very top, and its LG 27-inch 5K UHD UltraFine IPS Monitor makes for an ultra-fine alternative to the Apple Studio Display. After testing the product, The Verge calls the LG 5K UltraFine a "great option" for MacBook Pros and "perhaps one of the single best monitors" the reviewer has ever seen. However, this review — and the monitor — predate the Apple Studio Display, so the only fair comparison is to look at the specs. Fortunately, LG's alternative still holds up, as it's the same size display and offers the same resolution, as well as 99% DCI-P3.
The brightness level of the 5K UltraFine maxes out at 500 nits, which is 100 less than the Apple Studio Display. Its webcam is 1080p, which doesn't offer the same quality of some other monitors but matches Apple's. The device is also compatible with macOS and includes three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 PD port capable of 94W charging, the latter also being roughly equivalent to what the Apple Studio Display comes with.
Despite being several years older, LG's 5K UltraFine is still only slightly cheaper than the Apple Studio Display — so if money isn't a factor, and you own an Apple iMac or other computer, there's really no reason not to opt for the latter. However, even saving a little bit of money can be helpful for many buyers, so the slightly cheaper alternative might still be your first choice.
The LG 27-inch 5K UHD UltraFine IPS Monitor is available from Amazon for $1,350.
Asus ProArt Mini-LED Display
Some people prefer Mini-LED displays to OLED, since they can technically provide more brightness per pixel than OLED technology, which typically offers better contrast. The Apple Studio Display doesn't use Mini-LEDs, although some of the brand's products — such as the Apple MacBook Pro M4 — do. So, if you're looking for a Mini-LED display that's the same size as the Apple Studio Display and costs a little less, the Asus ProArt Mini-LED Display is a solid option. (It's also available in a more expensive 32-inch model if you want an even bigger screen than the Apple Studio Display.) In fact, Digital Trends included the device on its list of the monitors you should buy instead of the Apple Studio Display.
One reason it made that list is, because of its Mini-LED technology, its maximum brightness far outshines that of the Apple Studio Display: 1,000 nits of brightness to Apple's 600. That makes it incredibly useful for all sorts of applications, from gaming to graphic design. Other features include 576 zones of local dimming, 97% DCI-P3, support for Dolby Vision, HDR-10, and HLG. The monitor uses Asus Off-Axis Contrast Optimization technology to drastically reduce halo effects and provide a 7x contrast-ratio boost for dark parts of the image when viewing the screen at an angle.
There are two notable downsides to the Asus ProArt when compared to the Apple Studio Display, however. For one thing, it's a 4K monitor — not a 5K. For another, it doesn't come with a webcam, so you'll have to purchase one separately if you don't already have one lying around.
The Asus ProArt Mini-LED Display has product code PA27UCX-K and retails for $1,369, making it slightly cheaper than the Apple Studio Display.
BenQ PD2725U
The BenQ 27-inch PD2725U made the list of best currently available Mac monitors and displays published by MacWorld, and it's not hard to see why. It's the same size as the Apple Studio Display and has a sleek design with a stand you can raise or lower. It offers 100% sRGB, HDR-10, and DisplayHDR 400, and BenQ's AQCOLOR technology has earned Calman and Pantone certification for professional-grade accuracy.
The monitor has a wealth of ports available, including Thunderbolt 3, three USB-C, two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and even a 4-port USB hub. One very useful feature Apple users will appreciate is the display's M-Book mode, which can provide active color syncing with Mac and MacBook Pro devices with a single click. Even the factory settings match Apple's colors by default, and you can even set your Mac keyboard's brightness buttons as a hotkey adjuster for the external monitor.
The BenQ PD2725U falls short in many categories when compared to the Apple Studio Display, though. It's a 4K monitor — not 5K — and it's a third less bright than the Apple Studio Display, topping off at 400 nits. It supports 95% DCI-P3, which is also less than Apple's monitor and it lacks a webcam. However, even if you have to buy a webcam separately, you'll likely still save money by opting for BenQ's display over Apple's, and while the picture won't be quite as hi-def, the 4K display will still be plenty sharp.
Amazon sells the BenQ 27-inch PD2725U for $699.99.
Philips Brilliance 499P9H
Many Apple Studio Display competitors will roughly match its shape and size (27 inches), which is pretty standard for many graphic designers, editors, and other desktop power users. The Philips Brilliance 499P9H isn't one such alternative, however, as it instead sports a 49-inch, 32:9 ultrawide curved screen. Some people love the benefits you can get out of a monitor that is essentially two side-by-side screens in one convenient package, as such a layout can allow you to view more windows at the same time, have easier access to icons, shortcuts, and other UI elements, and can take your multitasking to the next level. It can also be a great way to immerse yourself when gaming.
After testing many different options, TechRadar included the Philips 499P9H on its list of the best Apple Studio Display alternatives and named it the best 5K ultrawide alternative to Apple's monitor, period. It has a color accuracy that covers 91% of Adobe RGB and 103% of NTSC color gamut. Its 450 nits of brightness isn't as much as the Apple Studio Display's 600, but is still fairly impressive considering there is a lot more screen in front of your face. The device comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C ports, as well as a USB hub, though it lacks Thunderbolt connectivity. Unlike some other options, the Philips 499P9H comes with a webcam, which has a convenient pop-up feature.
Of course, ultrawide isn't for everyone, and the monitor might not even fit your workspace. But, many people swear by the display option, and if you're looking for an Apple Studio Display alternative that's both cheaper and comes in ultrawide, you won't have to look further than the Philips 499P9H.
The Philips Brilliance 499P9H is available for $999.99 from Best Buy.
How these alternative monitors were selected
While we referenced the specifications offered by the manufacturers while compiling this list of Apple Studio Display alternatives, we put more emphasis on professional reviews conducted by reputable publications that have tested the devices, as this is a more reliable way to find out if a product actually works as advertised. These reputable publications included Forbes, as well as several known for their expert tech journalism, such as Digital Trends, MacWorld, TechRadar, The Verge, and 9to5Mac.
One factor that was of course considered when putting together this list was price — all of these alternatives have retail prices that are indeed less than either model of the Apple Studio Display. However, other factors were also taken into consideration when weighing the pros and cons of each monitor versus the Apple Studio Display, such as display resolution, brightness level, connectivity, and useful features such as integrated webcams or touchscreen functionality. Rather than focusing on just one or two factors — such as the visuals — the entire device as a whole was taken into account, as different users prioritize different features when it comes to using an external monitor. That way, if you're looking for top-rated Apple Studio Display alternative that won't break the bank, there's a good chance at least one of these options is a good fit for you.