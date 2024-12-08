6 Top-Rated Apple Studio Display Alternatives That Won't Break The Bank

The debut of the Apple Studio Display in early 2022 came with much fanfare, as it was the first dedicated monitor from the brand in nearly three years and boasted staggering visual specs for a relatively reasonable price. Currently, a standard glass model of the Apple Studio Display retails for $1,599, while you can get a nano-texture glass model for $1,899. While that's not cheap, it is a high-quality 5K Retina display — a 27-inch screen with 5120-by-2880 resolution at 218 pixels per inch (PPI). Its impressive specs also include 600 nits of brightness, DCI-P3, True Tone, and support for a billion (you read that right — a billion, not a million) colors.

Of course, there are a number of reasons the Apple Studio Display isn't the right monitor for you — whether you have an Apple computer or a PC. (Especially if you have a PC, as using the Apple Studio Display with Windows can be difficult.) For one thing, the Apple Studio Display isn't as beloved as some other products from the brand and was met with mixed reviews when it first became available.

Another good reason is that, for many of us, $1,600 is just too much to spend for a monitor. Fortunately, there are cheaper options that are comparable to the Apple Studio Display, though each has its own pros and cons. To help you decide which may be right for you, here are six top-rated Apple Studio Display alternatives that won't break the bank, based on professional reviews by reputable publications who've tested them. You can find more information on how these alternatives were evaluated at the end of this list.

