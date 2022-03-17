First Reviews Of Apple Mac Studio And Studio Display Are Out - And It's Not All Good

There certainly seems to be a lot to love about the Mac Studio. At Engadget, D. Hardawar said that "It's taken a while, but now Apple finally has a Mac desktop that can go toe-to-toe with PC workstations under $5,000." Brenda Stolyar at Wired said that while the entry price for the Mac Studio at $1999 wasn't "cheap," a prospective consumer "will be hard-pressed to find an equivalent this powerful and compact for a similar price."

Matt Hanson at TechRadar listed the price, the inability to upgrade components, and the lack of mouse and keyboard as marks against the desktop, but went on to deliver a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. We see very similar results in the Roman Loyola review at Macworld, with a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and lack of upgradeable parts as well as a "finicky Touch ID setup" as cons.

The Mac Studio review at CNET by Dan Ackerman makes another interesting point along the same lines as the lack of upgrade power: "Like other M1 Macs, no external GPU support." It would appear that if you love everything else about the Mac Studio but upgrades and external GPU boosts are deal-breakers, you might need to look elsewhere for your ideal compact Mac. Or, you might need to wait for the inevitable release of the next Mac Pro.