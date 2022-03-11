New Mac Pro, iMac, Mac Mini Reveal Unlikely Before 2023

Apple's Peek Performance event delivered a ton of exciting news, including the release dates for the new iPad Air, iPhone SE, Mac Studio, and Studio Display, but the company is not resting on its laurels. Although the spring round of new releases is already over, many products are still being talked about in regards to the near future. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced his predictions for possible launch dates of the Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini. Unfortunately, the news is bad for Apple fans hoping for a quick follow-up.

All three of these products are almost certainly on the radar for a refresh, if only because users want to get their hands on their favorite Mac of choice with Apple silicon. Out of those three Macs, one still doesn't have any kind of an Apple chip: the latest Mac Pro runs on an Intel Xeon-W processor. Apple is certainly eager to change that — it even teased news about the Mac Pro during its Peek Performance event, but didn't reveal anything except a promise to say more in the future.

The iMac is already available with an Apple M1 chip, but the iMac Pro is not. The 2020 Mac mini has also received an update to the M1 chip, but this was two years ago. In short — all three devices are certainly due for a refresh. Rumors were running wild prior to the Apple event, but we now know that we can't expect the new Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini to launch in the coming months. In fact, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, we may be waiting for a long time.