Using Apple's Studio Display With A Windows PC Is Bizarrely Difficult

Searls says when he tried plugging the display into his NVIDIA RTX 3090 using a Display Port to USB-C cable, nothing happened. At this point, he decided to look into other options. The result was two methods he found that can work – though, he notes, your mileage may vary with each method.

The first technique involves using an "8K" Display Port 1.4 cable connected to a USB-C adapter. Searls points out that you'll need a newer, higher bandwidth cable for this to work, so if the picture doesn't show up the first time you plug in the display, you may want to check the cord to determine whether it's the problem.

The downside to this first method, though, is you won't be able to make use of the included speakers the Studio Display offers.

The next method Searls recommends requires a bit more effort. First, you'll need to get a PCIe Thunderbolt expansion card and install it in your PC. You'll also need an open USB header on your motherboard if you want to make use of the speakers and USB ports included on the display.

Searls breaks down installation instructions for this method in his original post. Because it requires going into your computer's case, it isn't recommended for users who aren't comfortable directly interacting with their PC's internals. You may also need to install Boot Camp on your Windows machine, which is yet another massive hassle that may not be worth undertaking.