Samsung's 27-Inch ViewFinity S9 Is Its First 5K Monitor

With its 27-inch 5K resolution (5,120 x 2,880) display, the ViewFinity S9 provides 50 percent more workspace than 4K UHD monitors. The monitor also offers 99% DCI-P31 and 218 PPI (pixels per inch), up from the DCI-P3 98% of the S8 model. It's also almost twice as bright as last year's model at 600 cd/m2.

In what comes as a first to the industry, the ViewFinity S9 features a Smart Calibration tool that can be accessed via a smartphone. This tool lets users calibrate their monitor to optimal settings, removing the need for a color calibration device. Although, it's yet to be known how this Smart Calibration feature compares to a traditional calibration device.

The ViewFinity S9 also features something for professionals who spend long hours staring at their screens. Samsung claims its built-in TUV-certified Intelligent Eye Care features will reduce eye strain during use. The monitor also comes with a 4K camera, making it a solid choice for creatives who frequently participate in those pesky Zoom meetings.

In addition to professional use, this monitor also supports entertainment with its Smart TV functions. Smart TV apps let users stream shows and games directly to the monitor. That being said, this isn't a monitor for esports-level gaming because its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz.

The ViewFinity S9 is far from a budget monitor. Retailing at $1,599.99, this monitor breaks the ViewFinity lineup out of the budget category and into the premium category.