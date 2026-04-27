5 Android Phones That Outshine The iPhone 17e In Price And Features

In 2025, Apple revitalized its cheapest smartphone model with a new design, bigger display, better camera, and a faster chip. The iPhone 16e retailed at a much higher price point, though, and still lacked features that many consider essential to the iPhone experience. The iPhone 17e addressed a lot of these issues, debuting at the same $600 price but now with support for MagSafe and twice the storage capacity for the base model. For those looking for a way into Apple's ecosystem, the iPhone 17e checks a lot of the right boxes and comes with the same excellent software update policy as the more expensive iPhones.

That said, it still cuts quite a few corners compared to the base iPhone 17 that we recommend instead. For starters, you only get a single 48-megapixel wide camera, a binned-down A19 chip with one less GPU core, and the dated notch design. Even worse is the fact that it still sports a 60Hz display, which, at this price point, should be unforgivable. Apple still sells the iPhone 16 for $100 more, and that gets you a better camera system and the Dynamic Island, but if you're open to options outside iOS, there is a wide range of smartphones that offer greater things for fewer bucks.