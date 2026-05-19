9 New Features Coming To Android 17 In 2026

Google I/O is only a few short days away, and back in the good old days, that's when the latest Android beta would release. However, Google saw it fit to drop the Android 17 beta a week early, giving Pixel owners a chance to test out the latest features before its release later this year. Technically, beta releases are for developers to prepare their various apps and games before the full release, but enthusiasts enjoy getting in on the action too.

Those looking to try it out simply need to enroll their Pixel devices in the Android Beta Program, a simple process that will send the Beta as an OTA update straight to your Pixel device without any fuss or hassle. That's the easiest way to get it, although you can flash a factory image over ADB if you're feeling particularly spicy. We don't recommend that unless you know what you're doing. Per Google, the compatible devices for the Beta include basically every phone from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro forward to the Pixel 10 series, so if you have one of those, you're good to go.

The full release is slated for later this year, when Pixels and other devices are sure to get it. If you don't mind waiting and you want to learn more about what's new in Android 17, you've come to the right spot. Samsung owners may want to pay attention too since the One UI 9 beta (based on Android 17) is also slated to come out in the next week or two.