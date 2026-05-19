9 New Features Coming To Android 17 In 2026
Google I/O is only a few short days away, and back in the good old days, that's when the latest Android beta would release. However, Google saw it fit to drop the Android 17 beta a week early, giving Pixel owners a chance to test out the latest features before its release later this year. Technically, beta releases are for developers to prepare their various apps and games before the full release, but enthusiasts enjoy getting in on the action too.
Those looking to try it out simply need to enroll their Pixel devices in the Android Beta Program, a simple process that will send the Beta as an OTA update straight to your Pixel device without any fuss or hassle. That's the easiest way to get it, although you can flash a factory image over ADB if you're feeling particularly spicy. We don't recommend that unless you know what you're doing. Per Google, the compatible devices for the Beta include basically every phone from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro forward to the Pixel 10 series, so if you have one of those, you're good to go.
The full release is slated for later this year, when Pixels and other devices are sure to get it. If you don't mind waiting and you want to learn more about what's new in Android 17, you've come to the right spot. Samsung owners may want to pay attention too since the One UI 9 beta (based on Android 17) is also slated to come out in the next week or two.
Gemini Intelligence and more new AI features
Let's get a big chunk of this out of the way early. As per the norm in 2026, Google Gemini will play a pretty big role in Android 17. There are several enhancements and additions that Google says will make Gemini more capable and more useful to end users. The biggest part is undoubtedly the introduction of Gemini Intelligence, which encompasses several features that will roll out over the coming months on both Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones. This isn't necessarily new, as some of these features, like letting an AI agent order you an Uber, have been known to the public since February. However, Gemini Intelligence is the name encompassing all of those automation and agentic AI features, and that part is new.
In addition, Google is adding Gemini to Chrome, where it'll do normal AI stuff like summarize a webpage and agentic stuff like booking appointments and reserving parking spots. Gemini is also making its way to autofill, where it'll automatically fill in usernames and passwords, saving you a few seconds of doing it yourself.
Two new AI-powered functions are also being added. The first is Rambler, a voice dictation feature that removes filler words like "um" and "like," making your messages more concise. The other is Create My Widget, which lets you ask Gemini for a widget by describing what you want, and the AI will build it for you. You'll be limited to some basic functionality like countdown clocks, weather, time, stock information, and recipes, but it's still pretty neat.
An Emoji Overhaul
As part of Android 17, Google has overhauled the nearly 4,000 emojis in its emoji library. Google says that the way people communicate has evolved quite a bit, and the use of emojis is part of that, so it redesigned them to "make them feel more alive." This is achieved with a slightly more a 3D look rather than the flatter look of existing emoji, a design choice that Google says adds "a touch of physicality." The goal is to make the emoji feel more impactful when using them.
The new collection of emoji is called Noto 3D, and Google designed these by hand. Unfortunately, these appear to be a Pixel exclusive, at least at launch, and they'll first come to Gboard, YouTube, and Gmail. Per Mishaal Rahman, other Android phones will get the emoji eventually, but there is no release date at this time. It'll remain to be seen if it gets wide adoption among other apps, as Android users still see different emoji depending on which app they're using.
Google did give a hat tip to the old blob emoji, a fan favorite that was discontinued in 2017 in favor of an emoji collection that fit the Emoji 5.0 standard that was in place back then.
Pause Point
Doomscrolling is having its moment in the sun as one of the scourges of productivity, sapping the life away from anyone who does it and robbing people of hours of their day before they realize it. So, Google is putting a feature in Android 17 that aims to combat this very problem. This new feature is called Pause Point, and it's a bit like a mix between a screen timer and a meditation app. Once activated, it'll ask you if you're super-duper sure that you want to blow your time on a distracting app.
Here's how it works: You identify various apps as being distracting to the Pause Point feature. When you open the app, Pause Point will intercept you and prompt you to engage in a 10-second breathing exercise while also recommending something more valuable with your precious time. You can listen and close the app or wait out the timer and open the app anyway. You can list many different apps here, including Google's own YouTube.
Per Google, this Digital Wellbeing feature is designed to make users think before using the app, without resorting to an app timer (which is easily skipped) or a total lockout, which can impede functionality. Should you choose to dive in, Pause Point also has a built-in app timer to help you remember to stop scrolling. It's also difficult to turn off, requiring you to dig into your settings and fully reboot the phone to disable it.
Screen Reactions and better Instagram support
If you've watched a Reel, TikTok, or YouTube Short in the last half a decade, you've no doubt seen a reaction video or two. In case you haven't, reaction videos are when Influencers watch a clip while simultaneously recording themselves to get their reaction to the content, which they then post. Android 17 is making this easier with a new built-in reaction recording mode called Screen Reactions. The idea is pretty simple. It lets you record yourself in your selfie camera while also recording your screen so you can make seamless reaction videos without using any special tools. This feature is rolling out on Pixel devices later this year. Google has not said whether it's coming to other phones.
Speaking of social media, Instagram is getting improved native support in Android 17. This includes a few nice features such as Ultra HDR capture and playback for more vibrant media viewing and recording, built-in video stabilization for the content creators, and night sight integrations for nighttime photography. Instagram's Edits app is also getting some Android 17-exclusive features, including an AI-powered smart enhance to upscale photos and videos, and a sound separation feature that removes wind, noise, and music to clean up your audio tracks. These are for creators, but regular users can use them. Make sure you learn how Instagram works before posting everything.
Wider support for AirDrop
Google has been working to make Android's Quick Share compatible with Apple's AirDrop. This endeavor began rolling out to the public in November 2025 when the Pixel 10 was given the capability. It continued with support for the Pixel 9 in February 2026. While not directly a part of the Android 17 release, part of the announcement for Android 17 was to announce that even more Android phones were getting AirDrop support later in 2026.
Support is coming for a wide range of devices from Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor. Those likely include some of the best Android phones on the market right now. Google began rolling this out on May 12, and Google's blog post says that it's rolling out to "all Android phones," but does note that if you have a phone that doesn't have this compatibility, you can still use Quick Share to generate a QR code that an Apple device can read and download the file quickly.
In addition, Google announced that Quick Share would be added to more Android apps in the future, including big ones like WhatsApp, which did not previously have the feature.
You can move to iPhone (and back) more easily
iOS compatibility doesn't end with Quick Share and AirDrop. Google and Apple teamed up late last year to make swapping between the two platforms easier. The idea is pretty simple. If someone wants to go to iOS from Android or vice versa, the two tech giants agreed that it shouldn't be a giant pain in the rear end as it has been up to this point, and decided to bake the transfer functionality right into each other's operating systems.
Apple fulfilled its end of the bargain back in February with the iOS 26.3 update. The update included a new "Transfer to Android" feature that lets a user place their iPhone next to an Android phone and transfer its contents, including photos, contacts, downloaded apps, and even the eSIM. Google is returning the volley with Android 17, which will have a similar function built right into the Android OS.
The switch from Android to iOS will be nearly identical, up to and including the eSIM swap and home screen layout, if you choose. Google says that Pixels and Samsung Galaxy phones will get first dibs later this year, and that a wider rollout is likely as time goes on.
Better protection from scammers spoofing your bank
Google is beefing up its scam protections with a neat feature that will automatically sever calls from fake banks. This is part of Google's existing Scam Protection, which uses Gemini and other features together to identify things like fake texts and scam calls. In a somewhat unusual twist, the Samsung Galaxy S26 family of devices got first dibs with the latest features in early 2026. Google is adding the aforementioned feature as part of its Android 17 rollout, and it's kind of a neat, albeit simple, trick.
Here's how it works. Spam callers have gotten pretty creative about spoofing their name on your device, making it appear as though you're getting a call from your real bank. You pick it up, and scammers are getting pretty good at faking a bank phone call. This new anti-spoofing protection queries the bank apps on your phone to see if the number coming in is legitimate. If it is not legitimate, your phone will simply end the call before you ever see it pop up on your screen, and you'll be none the wiser that it even happened in the first place.
It'll work with some international banks at first and then expand from there. Google also says it'll debut with Android 17 but will be backward compatible as far back as Android 11. In short, almost everyone's getting this feature. Android 17 users will just be the first.
A full Android Auto overhaul
Android Auto is getting a huge update with Android 17. The list of features is pretty long, so we'll dive into them quickly to give you a general idea of what's coming. The new UI will scale effectively to whatever screen size is in your car. Gone are the days of buying a car with a weird screen ratio and only having your Android Auto work on part of the screen. This includes circular screens and other odd shapes, in case you're curious. The new UI is also coming with Material 3 Expressive theming and support for widgets.
For the first time, Android Auto will also support video playback without the use of a third-party gadget. Google says this is to better cater to EV drivers who may have to sit for a while to charge their vehicles. Support will start with 11 automakers, including BMW, Ford, Hyundai (and Genesis), Kia, and Mercedes-Benz before rolling out to everyone else. Gemini intelligence is also making an appearance with the ability to automate some in-car tasks. Google replaced Assistant with Gemini last year.
Google Maps is getting a new Android Auto feature as well, dubbed Immersive Navigation, that grants drivers a 3D view of Google Maps as they drive. This is in direct competition with Apple CarPlay Ultra, which beefed up CarPlay's offerings in spring 2025. Immersive Navigation is also paired with the new Ask Maps feature, which enables Maps to answer more complex questions with AI.
Additional security updates
Security is usually a pretty big deal with Android updates, and Android 17 is no different. There are quite a few of these, and listing them all would take days, so we'll go over some highlights. Google is improving its Live Threat Detection feature, a real-time security function that uses on-device AI to monitor your apps and ensure they're not doing anything weird. This includes SMS forwarding, using accessibility features without your consent, and more.
Google Chrome will start analyzing APKs you try to download against known malware databases before it lets you download them, as long as you have Safe Browsing turned on.
Google is making phones marked as lost in its Find My system more resilient to thieves breaking in by requiring both a PIN or passcode along with biometrics before you can mark it as found. A new location permission allows you to give temporary precise location permission to an app as a one-time use function in case you don't want to give an app full-time permission and also don't want it bothering you so much.
The list continues with networking security improvements, Android Compute Core improvements, and more. These are things you'll probably never see, notice, or ever have to deal with, but rest assured, the security under the hood is improving right alongside the stuff you can see and control.