Android 17: How To Know If Your Phone Is Getting The Upgrade

Android 17, the next major version of Google's mobile operating system, is currently undergoing beta testing and is expected to be released to the general public in June 2026. Naturally, Google's Pixel lineup will be first in line to receive this update. Unlike iOS, which is exclusive to iPhones, Android is an operating system used by countless manufacturers worldwide, and most of them like to add a little fluff of their own. This means your smartphone may get the Android 17 update anywhere from a few days to a few months after Google's official release.

Of course, this is assuming your phone is set to receive the update in the first place. If your Android phone was released in the past two or three years, there's a good chance that it will. The Ecodesign Requirements laid out by the European Union require every manufacturer to push operating system updates to its smartphone models for at least five years. Major Android vendors that operate in the U.S. adhere to these guidelines, with certain manufacturers like Google and Samsung going above and beyond to deliver up to seven years of major Android updates.

This means the Galaxy S26, S25, S24, and S23 series are very likely to receive the Android 17 update. This is also probably true of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 and newer, and recent models of the Galaxy A and M-series. As for Google, the company has confirmed every phone and foldable going back to the Pixel 6a will be updated to Android 17.