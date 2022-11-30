OnePlus Commits To Four Major Android Updates For 'Select' 2023 Devices

OnePlus wants to catch up with Samsung and Apple at keeping its phones up to date for a few more years. At a community event in London, the company reportedly confirmed that OxygenOS 14 is in development, alongside an exciting new update policy for its phones. OnePlus says a handful of its smartphones will get four yearly Android version upgrades, which is the best that Android OEMs have to offer.

As per The Verge, "select devices launched in 2023 and beyond" will receive four yearly Android version upgrades and security patches for five years. OnePlus didn't specify the models, but it is safe to assume that OnePlus flagships in its bread and butter numbered series will be the first one to get extended Android update support.

OnePlus currently maintains a flagship line that is currently led by the OnePlus 10 Pro, but it also sells sub-flagships like the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Ace in a few markets, alongside the budget-centric Nord family. SlashGear has reached out to OnePlus for further clarity regarding the phone line-ups that will be treated to four Android OS updates, and what will be the cadence of software updates for the rest of its smartphone portfolio.