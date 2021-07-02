OnePlus Android software updates expand to 3 years for some phones

OnePlus revealed today that they’d be expanding their software update and support system for new devices and old devices back to OnePlus 8. To make this happen, OnePlus is “working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS.” According to OnePlus OxygenOS Product Lead Gary Chen, this is a change that users wont likely notice on their phones – meaning there’ll be no major change to the software UI, for now.

Behind the scenes with OPPO

“This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it’s happening behind the scenes,” said Chen. “We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience.”

Chen also suggested that the company decided that they’d “best leverage our shared resources with OPPO” by integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. This would, said Chen, “improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across our portfolio.”

The next big change in software, with this new “more stable and stronger platform” will occur in a single OTA update that’ll also deliver Android 12. Devices that are released in the future will have this newly integrated platform right out the box.

OnePlus Android update commitments

OnePlus committed to 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates for all OnePlus devices, including T and R series, back to OnePlus 8. If you have a OnePlus flagship device that is a OnePlus 8 or newer, OnePlus suggests you’ll get 3 major Android updates – that effectively means you’ll get the key Android update of the year for the three years after the phone was first launched.

OnePlus committed to 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates for the first OnePlus Nord phone and newer Nord/Nord CE devices. The Nord N series, starting with the Nord N10 and N100, will get 1 major Android update and 3 years of security updates.

All OnePlus devices released prior to the OnePlus 8 series will remain part of the guaranteed “2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates” system. OnePlus also suggested that certain devices may not follow along with the pack in this regard if they are a “carrier version.” Per Chen, “Software update plans for carrier versions will follow the requirements of our carrier partners.”