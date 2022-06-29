Google Just Made It Easier To Switch From iOS To Android

In April 2022, Google silently launched a new iOS app that made the entire exercise of switching from an iPhone to an Android smartphone less nerve-racking. The app had the very straightforward name "Switch to Android."

As noted in the original SlashGear article reporting this development, the Switch to Android app let users wirelessly transfer data from their iPhones to an Android. This data, however, was restricted to photos, videos, calendar entries, and contacts. The app was also unable to perform cross-platform text messages and app-cache transfers. This meant that users making the switch to Android from iPhones would need to forgo their old text messages and saved app settings.

Interestingly, the lack of these two features was not the app's true Achilles' heel. Instead, what prevented most people from using Switch to Android was the rather annoying fact that it only supported moving from an iPhone to a Google Pixel device. Given that Pixel smartphones constitute only a minuscule share of Android smartphone sales, the vast majority of iPhone users wanting to make an iPhone to Android switch were simply unable to use the app because they purchased a non-Pixel smartphone.

That was until now. As of this week, Google has opened up the Switch to Android app to support data transfer from iPhones to all smartphones running Android 12 and newer.