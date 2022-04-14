This New Google App Helps You Easily Move Data From iOS To Android

Google has quietly launched a new iOS app called Switch to Android that lets users move their data from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. The app is currently in an unlisted stage, which means it can't be discovered using the App Store's search feature, and can instead only be accessed via the direct link to the listing. The app allows users to transfer photos, videos, calendar entries, and contacts from an iPhone to an Android device over a wireless connection. Apple already offers a similar app called Move to iOS that makes it easy for Android users to move their data over to an iPhone. With that said, there's a key difference between the two apps.

The new Switch to Android app doesn't support the migration of messages, while Apple's app supports message transfer. The App Store listing for the new Google app only mentions "turning off iMessage so you don't miss text messages from friends and family." Before the transfer process begins, users will be asked to flick the toggles for the specific types of data (photos, videos, calendar, and contacts) they want to move from their iPhone to an Android handset. However, this stage only facilitates the movement of locally-stored media files. In the subsequent steps, users will be asked to transfer their iCloud files to Google Drive or the Photos app.