This LG Refrigerator Dropped To Nearly 50% During Lowe's Memorial Day Sale
Memorial Day is nearly upon us, and stores are pushing out pretty impressive sales on all kinds of products. Lowe's, for example, had a massive markdown on an LG kitchen essential as part of the Lowe's Memorial Day Sale, which runs from May 14 to May 27. The LG standard-depth smart refrigerator (model LRMXS2806S) received a nearly 50% price cut until May 20, dropping from $3,699 to $1,999. This 27.8-cubic-foot, 36-inch-wide, four-door unit is Energy Star-certified and has several notable features that may have made that sale price even more enticing.
This LG fridge has dual freezers and adjustable glass shelves that LG markets as spill-proof. The ice maker is quite versatile, too, dispensing regular ice, crushed ice, and round craft ice. As far as its "smart" credentials go, this unit is part of LG's ThinQ platform. This allows it to connect to the ThinQ app to give you insights into its performance and maintenance needs, and lets an owner make changes to settings like temperature right from their phone.
This discount represented a great opportunity to get a new unit from one of the top major smart fridge brands on the market at a massive discount. One has to ask, though, would this fridge even be worth the sale price?
Is this LG fridge worth the price?
Yes, it's a massive discount, but is this LG smart refrigerator worth $1,999, let alone $3,699? Based on what Lowe's customers have said about the fridge, it looks to be a strong buy at any price. It currently has a 4.4 out of five-star rating on the website based on over 2,500 reviews, which predominantly give it high marks in several areas. It's praised for its spaciousness, its ability to produce ice in different sizes and shapes, and its layout that aids food and drink organization. With that said, some note that the ice maker can be a bit slow and noisy, so that's something to keep in mind.
Moving over to the LG website, there are even more positive assessments of this fridge model. Many echo those on the Lowe's website, alongside praise for its looks and how well it cools. At the same time, the 3.8- out of five-star average (from over 360 reviews) means that there are some negatives worth paying attention to.
Several owners have complained that the ice maker performs poorly and even stops working completely within a year or so. Others have had to call in technicians (sometimes repeatedly) for issues such as error codes, faulty boards, and water filter problems. LG refrigerators have their common problems, and this unit is far from immune. Still, users generally seem satisfied with this specific fridge overall, even at $3,699.