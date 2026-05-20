This LG Refrigerator Dropped To Nearly 50% During Lowe's Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is nearly upon us, and stores are pushing out pretty impressive sales on all kinds of products. Lowe's, for example, had a massive markdown on an LG kitchen essential as part of the Lowe's Memorial Day Sale, which runs from May 14 to May 27. The LG standard-depth smart refrigerator (model LRMXS2806S) received a nearly 50% price cut until May 20, dropping from $3,699 to $1,999. This 27.8-cubic-foot, 36-inch-wide, four-door unit is Energy Star-certified and has several notable features that may have made that sale price even more enticing.

This LG fridge has dual freezers and adjustable glass shelves that LG markets as spill-proof. The ice maker is quite versatile, too, dispensing regular ice, crushed ice, and round craft ice. As far as its "smart" credentials go, this unit is part of LG's ThinQ platform. This allows it to connect to the ThinQ app to give you insights into its performance and maintenance needs, and lets an owner make changes to settings like temperature right from their phone.

This discount represented a great opportunity to get a new unit from one of the top major smart fridge brands on the market at a massive discount. One has to ask, though, would this fridge even be worth the sale price?