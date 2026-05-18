What Is The 3-3-3 Rule For Road Trips?

Road trips are a staple of U.S. living. There's something about hopping into a car or an RV and hitting the road. It's generally more affordable than flying to a destination too. Plus, if you're road tripping in an RV, you're bringing your quasi hotel room along with you. There are a ton of great grand touring routes that are worth the journey. Let's imagine that you've loaded up your apps, and you're ready to hit the open road.

It's very easy to get too excited over the possibilities and to want to stretch your trip out as much as possible. That's where the 3-3-3 rule comes into effect. The rule is designed to help you slow down and actually get some mileage out of your vacation by, ironically, getting less mileage.

Under the 3-3-3 rule, road trippers are encouraged to drive fewer than 300 miles per day, plan to camp at your site for at least three nights, and — possibly the most important part — never arrive at a campground after 3:00 p.m. There are very specific reasons for all three of those points, covering safety, convenience, and relaxation.