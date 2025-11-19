Yes, You Can Park Your RV At Walmart – But There Are A Few Things To Know First
According to the RV Industry Association, 8.1 million American households own a recreational vehicle (which are different from campers), and more than double that (16.9 million) have expressed interest in buying one sometime in the next five years. Since the average cost to park an RV inside some of the top national parks is between $25 and $60 per night, and about $57 a night on average to stay at any one of the many KOAs around the country, it's always good to have a free place to park occasionally.
As of July 31, 2025, there are over 4,500 Walmart stores where you could potentially set up camp for the night, and according to its corporate website, it values RV travelers and considers them some of its "best customers." While they generally allow RVs to park in their lots, permission to do so is "extended by individual store managers, based on availability of parking space and local laws." As such, they ask you to contact the manager of each location before "Wallydocking" for the night.
At one time 78% of Walmart stores allowed campers to utilize their lots, but that number has dropped drastically because many cities and states have since enacted strict parking restrictions. For instance, Florida's House Bill 1365 recently made it illegal to sleep or camp overnight in any public area in every county, much like the state of New York. North Carolina has a four-hour overnight parking limit, while Tennessee allows three hours, and Pennsylvania only two hours.
Use the Golden Rule
The halcyon days of parking in Walmart's lots without worry stretch back to the 1990s. Its founder, Sam Walton, was a big fan of RVers and believed that those same people parking in his lots would, in turn, spend money in his stores. It was, in essence, a commercialized variation of "If you let them park, they will buy."
Several other reasons exist today that didn't back then. Harder economic times have forced many to live in RVs because they can't afford a home. We also have the new wave of rec van dwellers (aka campervans), some of whom fancy themselves as "van life" influencers, while others found they can work remotely while simultaneously enjoying the open road. Or maybe a campground reservation wasn't made.
Whatever the case, there are some tips to follow if you need to use a Walmart parking lot. After asking for permission from the store manager, park as far away from the busy storefront as possible to avoid interfering with customers. Stay only one night. Don't utilize the Walmart lot like an actual campground, meaning don't bring out the grill, set up a bunch of chairs, roll out the awning, start a bonfire, or blast music. Do some shopping, just like old Sam expected, and last but not least ... never, ever leave a mess. In a nutshell, be respectful and courteous of the place that's allowing you to stay for free and treat it in the same way you'd want someone parked in your driveway to treat you.