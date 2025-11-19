Yes, You Can Park Your RV At Walmart – But There Are A Few Things To Know First

According to the RV Industry Association, 8.1 million American households own a recreational vehicle (which are different from campers), and more than double that (16.9 million) have expressed interest in buying one sometime in the next five years. Since the average cost to park an RV inside some of the top national parks is between $25 and $60 per night, and about $57 a night on average to stay at any one of the many KOAs around the country, it's always good to have a free place to park occasionally.

As of July 31, 2025, there are over 4,500 Walmart stores where you could potentially set up camp for the night, and according to its corporate website, it values RV travelers and considers them some of its "best customers." While they generally allow RVs to park in their lots, permission to do so is "extended by individual store managers, based on availability of parking space and local laws." As such, they ask you to contact the manager of each location before "Wallydocking" for the night.

At one time 78% of Walmart stores allowed campers to utilize their lots, but that number has dropped drastically because many cities and states have since enacted strict parking restrictions. For instance, Florida's House Bill 1365 recently made it illegal to sleep or camp overnight in any public area in every county, much like the state of New York. North Carolina has a four-hour overnight parking limit, while Tennessee allows three hours, and Pennsylvania only two hours.