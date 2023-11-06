If You're A Little Lazy, You'll Love These Android Apps
There are just some days when you wake up and don't feel like doing anything productive. Sure, you could opt to stay in bed and burrow in your covers all day, but the truth of the matter is, any tasks you need to accomplish won't go away. They will simply be delayed. It's a good thing that the phrase, "There's an app for that!" is true for most thing, may it be getting food to nourish your body, keeping your space clean and organized, and running errands.
If you happen to be an Android user and your laziness level is at a maximum, don't fret. Below is a roundup of several apps you can download and install on your phone to help you achieve essential to-dos, arranged in categories. Most of the featured apps are based on our own hands-on experience with the services they provide. In addition, SlashGear has also factored in professional and user reviews some of the apps have accumulated online during the recommendation selection process.
Food
Any Android user who enjoys vegging out in the comfort and safety of their own home ought to have at least one of the more popular food delivery apps installed on their device. Platforms like GrubHub, DoorDash, or Uber Eats not only eliminate the need to prep ingredients for your meals and cook them, they also make it easy for you to decide on what it is you want to eat. Depending on which service you choose, you'll have access to a variety of cuisines and restaurants within your vicinity. Furthermore, upgrading to a monthly paid subscription will likely provide you with unlimited free deliveries from certain venues, among other perks.
If you prefer being involved in the cooking process but dislike the shopping component of meal preparation, a great option to try out is a meal kit delivery service like Dinnerly. You can easily customize a weekly meal plan according to the number of people eating as well as the number of meals you'll require ingredients for. Depending on what you select, you can expect to spend anywhere between $45 (cost of two meals for two people) to $132 (six meals for four people) per week. You can choose from more than 100 recipes that include family-friendly, vegetarian, vegan, and other dietary options. Ingredients are also packaged in a chill box to guarantee freshness. With a high Google Play rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, recent customer reviews hail the service for its easy-to-follow recipes and user-friendly app.
Grocery shopping
When it comes to buying any kind of product online, Amazon seems to be one of the major go-to apps out there, if only for its many features that make adding to cart a fun experience. However, what most people may not realize right away is that it's also possible to shop for groceries through its Android app as well. Just choose the Groceries tab right under the search bar of the app's main page and pick your preferred grocery brand. Depending on what you choose and what time of the day you shop, you can get items delivered in one day or so. For instance, Prime members get access to Amazon Fresh, the company's own grocery brand, and can get groceries right away. Non-Prime members can also apparently get Amazon Fresh deliveries as well, provided that they live in select cities. In any case, Amazon users need not venture into other grocery shopping apps to get certain food products and other pantry staples.
If you want a one-stop grocery shopping app, look no further than Instacart. You get access to hundreds of national and regional retailers and choose from a variety of groceries. Once you finalize your order, an Instacart shopper is assigned to you, and they'll grab your items in-person at your chosen store. If anything is out of stock, you can correspond via chat and agree on product substitutions. Then once they check out, the food is delivered. You may have to reach a minimum order amount as well as pay a service fee on top of tax and a delivery tip, but all that may be worth the hassle-free experience of grocery shopping right from your couch.
Chores
Minor home repairs and cleanup jobs are already a pain to contend with ... more if you have a serious plumbing issue, or a broken appliance. If you aren't particularly handy or don't have the patience to watch YouTube videos about how to deal with a home issue, you can hire a professional through an app like Thumbtack, where you can search for experienced people to hire nearby to do things like clean your house, help you move locally, trim or remove trees, and other handyman jobs you may need done quickly. You can use the app to compare service prices and chat with taskers directly. To date, Thumbtack is in Google Play's top 10 free apps in the house and home category, and recent reviews have been mostly positive.
Another similar Android app in the "hire someone to do it for me" space that's widely popular and highly downloaded is TaskRabbit. Upon launching the app, you can type in what task you need help with, enter your location, and be given a list of qualified "taskers" nearby who are able to assist with your issue. You are free to pick one based on pricing, customer reviews, and your schedule, and you can use the app to chat with, pay, and tip your chosen handyperson. Job requests aren't limited to just home improvement work. They can also include errand assistance, which is great for when you're feeling too lazy to do your heaping pile of laundry or assemble IKEA furniture.
Travel
When you don't feel like navigating bad traffic and looking for a convenient parking spot, driving your own car to get somewhere can feel quite tedious. If you want to take away those hassles and make travel a whole lot easier, you can use apps like Uber or Lyft, two of the best-known ride-sharing platforms out there. Instead of hailing a cab, you can request a ride from experienced drivers in the area to get to your destination. You can choose from a variety of vehicle types, and depending on availability, a driver will accept your request and head to your location, all while you track their progress.
Using Uber or Lyft — and it's worthwhile to download both so you can compare prices — is fairly easy. You can request a ride when you need it or even schedule one in advance. Both apps are available in various cities nationwide, but you can also check their respective websites to see if your area is covered.
Miscellaneous
Below is a list of Android apps that don't really fit with the previous categories mentioned, but could be worth checking out, depending on what random thing you're currently not energized enough to accomplish.
- Stitch Fix: If you need new clothes and the prospect of shopping for pieces that suit you seems daunting, you can enlist a stylist to do the choosing. Take a quiz and get sent a box of clothes based on your style, fit, and price preferences. Only pay for the items you like, plus a fixed $20 styling fee. Shipping, returns, and exchanges are free and no subscription is required.
- HealthTap: Rather than go to a clinic to see a doctor in person, you can schedule a virtual consult with a healthcare professional. There's a $15 monthly fee, which you can cancel at any time. Consultations range between $44 and $59 or less, depending on your needs. Once you've subscribed, you can communicate with your doctor via text, as well as get prescriptions, lab tests, and more. Use the app with or without insurance.
- JustWatch: This is great for finding a show or movie to watch but are too lazy to browse through your numerous streaming apps' overwhelming catalogs. Select your streaming platforms, browse popular titles, and choose a sorting style to pick something to watch right now and find out where you can stream it.
- Audible: This is an app for bookworms who don't necessarily have the time or desire to sit down and actually read books. Instead, you can listen to someone with a soothing voice read a book to you while you laze around.
- Get Fit In Bed: As the app's name implies, you can use this service to access basic workouts you can do without leaving your bed or couch.