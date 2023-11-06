If You're A Little Lazy, You'll Love These Android Apps

When it comes to buying any kind of product online, Amazon seems to be one of the major go-to apps out there, if only for its many features that make adding to cart a fun experience. However, what most people may not realize right away is that it's also possible to shop for groceries through its Android app as well. Just choose the Groceries tab right under the search bar of the app's main page and pick your preferred grocery brand. Depending on what you choose and what time of the day you shop, you can get items delivered in one day or so. For instance, Prime members get access to Amazon Fresh, the company's own grocery brand, and can get groceries right away. Non-Prime members can also apparently get Amazon Fresh deliveries as well, provided that they live in select cities. In any case, Amazon users need not venture into other grocery shopping apps to get certain food products and other pantry staples.

If you want a one-stop grocery shopping app, look no further than Instacart. You get access to hundreds of national and regional retailers and choose from a variety of groceries. Once you finalize your order, an Instacart shopper is assigned to you, and they'll grab your items in-person at your chosen store. If anything is out of stock, you can correspond via chat and agree on product substitutions. Then once they check out, the food is delivered. You may have to reach a minimum order amount as well as pay a service fee on top of tax and a delivery tip, but all that may be worth the hassle-free experience of grocery shopping right from your couch.