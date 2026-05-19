5 Electronics At Costco With Deep Discounts In May 2026
Electronics might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Costco. But wholesale food, car rental services, and insurance offers aren't the only perks of holding a Costco membership card. If you're a smart shopper, then you can also bag super-discounted tech thanks to the store's seasonal discounts and great deals.
For the rest of May, Costco has slashed prices on a wide range of TVs, computers, smartwatches, and more from major brands like Samsung, Sennheiser, and MSI. The exact types of discounts you can expect to find vary from multibuy discounts to money off and bundle deals offering exclusive perks or extras. Despite how much some of these deals differ, there are some big savings to be made across the board.
It's important that you shop carefully while deal-hunting. Some discounts are only available online, so if you're planning to swing by in person, be sure to check whether you can find what you're looking for first. Another thing to keep in mind is that surprisingly, Costco's May offers don't all have the same expiration date. Some run right up to the 31st, while others wrap up in the next couple of weeks. So, whatever it is you want to buy, make sure you double-check the promotional dates so you aren't in for any expensive surprises.
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Smartwatch
Costco is offering $100 off both the 40mm and the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Smartwatch. The size refers to the case the watch face sits in. While on offer, the smaller size sells for $229.99, and the larger size goes for $259.99. The offer runs until May 31st across both sizes, or while stocks last.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Smartwatch comes loaded with a bunch of different features once you hook it up to the Samsung Health app. A couple of them include the Advanced Sleep Coaching mode for sleep monitoring, the GPS-informed Running Coach feature for exercise, and a number of other health and wellness-related options for tracking your well-being, like Vascular Load and Energy Score. Just be sure to read the fine print, as some features are only compatible with a Samsung phone.
Each watch is available from Costco in either silver or graphite. Regardless of which size or color you pick, it comes bundled with two wireless fast chargers and a wristband. The 44mm option comes with an M/L-sized wristband, while the 40mm comes with an S/M-sized band. You can, however, swap these out with your preferred band size and color or material, should you want to. The only problem is that other straps don't appear to be in stock online at Costco right now.
2. MSI Raider 18 HX Gaming Laptop
Picking up this MSI gaming laptop means you technically take home several different offers at once. First up, and perhaps most significantly, it's $300 off its RRP, bringing it down from $3,899.99 to $3,599.99. Secondly, it comes with two new games: "Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight" and "007 First Light". These last two offers are because the laptop comes packaged with an Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card and an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, respectively. And Costco Members can also enjoy up to three months of Microsoft 365 Personal and a yearly subscription to McAfee Total Protection with their purchase.
The MSI Raider is a highly rated gaming laptop, making it a solid option if you want a little more portability and flexibility with your PC gaming setup. In addition to the aforementioned Nvidia graphics card and Intel Ultra 9 processor, this model also comes with 64 GB of RAM, a 2 TB solid-state drive (SSD), and an 18-inch 2560 x 1600 screen. It also comes with a fair number of inputs and outputs, including three USB-A 3.2 ports, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, and an HDMI 2.1 output for hooking it up to an external monitor, TV, or capture card. Just don't expect to find the laptop on offer in store, as it's only available online.
3. Hisense 100 Class U6 Series 4K Mini-LED Smart TV
Costco is running a slightly different deal across some of its electronics. If you're shopping online, you can get a discount when you buy multiple Costco Direct items in the same order. The exact discount you receive depends on how many items you buy, but it ranges from a $100 discount for two items up to a $400 saving when you buy five or more items. A large number of TVs are included in this deal, and this Hisense smart TV is no exception. The very large flatscreen offers 4K ultra HD visuals with a native refresh rate of 144 Hz. At peak brightness, the screen shines at up to 1000 nits. Plus, thanks to its anti-glare panel, it's also designed to deliver clear, bright visuals and sharp contrasts across a range of viewing environments.
As well as saving on tech when you buy multiple items via Costco Direct, you're also eligible for a couple of other goodies with the Hisense smart TV bundle. In addition to the TV itself, you can expect to get a Three-Year Allstate Protection Plan Bundle, usually valued at $99.99, along with a TV mounting service via Angi. The two-pro mounting service with in-wall wire concealment is valued at $199.99, and, in addition to hanging your TV, the technicians can also install select extra devices, like your console, soundbar, or speakers, for no extra cost. There is a catch, though: you need to supply your own TV mount, which isn't included in the price.
4. Sennheiser AMBEO 7.1.4 Ch Soundbar Plus and Wireless Subwoofer Bundle
Home cinema enthusiasts rejoice: you can enjoy a surround sound experience from the comfort of your living room at a fraction of the price. This Sennheiser Ambeo 7.1.4 soundbar and subwoofer bundle is $400 off for Costco Members until the end of May. The bundle includes an Ambeo Soundbar Plus and a matching wireless Ambeo Sub to help deliver the lowest lows of your favorite films or music all the way down to 27 Hz.
Both the soundbar and subwoofer come with built-in self-calibration software designed to optimize your audio setup to your environment. Getting the best sound out of your setup depends on your environment, so this feature can help improve your overall listening experience without you having to do much legwork or move things around your room. Sennheiser's Ambeo range also uses virtualization technology to capture cinema magic using spatial audio techniques to create a 3D environment. If you aren't feeling how the soundbar and subwoofer optimize themselves, you can also customize your sound with an app by flicking through different settings and manually equalizing your audio to your tastes. And the Ambeo is also compatible with other software, like Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and TIDAL Connect.
5. Insta360 X5 8K 360° Action Camera Bundle
Action cameras let you capture anything you want while on the move. As noted in our review, the Insta360 X5 is a particularly robust and impressive 360-degree camera, complete with great low-light capabilities, sharp images, and a remarkable battery life. In fact, the only downside we noted was the heftier price tag compared to its predecessors. Thankfully, this bundle from Costco could just about help with that.
The Insta360 X5 8K 360° Action Camera Bundle is $469.99 until May 26th, $80 less than the full price. It comes packaged with a handful of useful accessories, like a protective lens cap for when you aren't shooting and a 114 CM invisible selfie stick, to help you make the most of your action shots. It also comes with an Insta360-branded 256GB microSD card and two batteries. Each battery holds over three hours of recording time when you're running the camera in Endurance Mode.
Beyond the bundled extras, the camera itself offers some impressive features. You can record videos up to 8K with 30 frames per second using the Insta360 X5's dual 1/1.28" sensors, and capture 73 megapixel 360-degree photos on the go. You also don't have to worry too much about tough conditions ruining your recordings, thanks to its built-in wind guard technology, which helps to limit wind noise and enhance speech through its boosted algorithm.