5 Electronics At Costco With Deep Discounts In May 2026

Electronics might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Costco. But wholesale food, car rental services, and insurance offers aren't the only perks of holding a Costco membership card. If you're a smart shopper, then you can also bag super-discounted tech thanks to the store's seasonal discounts and great deals.

For the rest of May, Costco has slashed prices on a wide range of TVs, computers, smartwatches, and more from major brands like Samsung, Sennheiser, and MSI. The exact types of discounts you can expect to find vary from multibuy discounts to money off and bundle deals offering exclusive perks or extras. Despite how much some of these deals differ, there are some big savings to be made across the board.

It's important that you shop carefully while deal-hunting. Some discounts are only available online, so if you're planning to swing by in person, be sure to check whether you can find what you're looking for first. Another thing to keep in mind is that surprisingly, Costco's May offers don't all have the same expiration date. Some run right up to the 31st, while others wrap up in the next couple of weeks. So, whatever it is you want to buy, make sure you double-check the promotional dates so you aren't in for any expensive surprises.