Is Costco Direct Worth It For Bigger Tech And Appliances? Here's What Buyers Say

Costco may not be the first place you think of when you're getting ready to buy a new appliance or large tech item like a TV, even if you're already a member of the warehouse store. Is the spot known for its inexpensive rotisserie chicken, giant packs of paper towels, and interesting gadgets really the best place for a new refrigerator? If you use Costco Direct, it just may be.

Costco Direct is the store's exclusively online option. It's intended to help members save money when they buy multiple items at once and is mostly for big-ticket items like appliances and furniture. You must have a Costco membership to use this service, which starts at $65 per year plus sales tax. It's easy to find items included under the Costco Direct program. On Costco's website, click on "Shop," then "Costco Direct" and then select the appropriate category from a short list. You can also simply browse under the appropriate category type and look for the red Costco Direct tag on the listings. The more you buy, the more you save, so many Reddit users report that it's a great option for shoppers, especially if you're buying more than one item. But even if you're only looking for one big-ticket item, it may still be worth a look based on other perks of the program.