Is Costco Direct Worth It For Bigger Tech And Appliances? Here's What Buyers Say
Costco may not be the first place you think of when you're getting ready to buy a new appliance or large tech item like a TV, even if you're already a member of the warehouse store. Is the spot known for its inexpensive rotisserie chicken, giant packs of paper towels, and interesting gadgets really the best place for a new refrigerator? If you use Costco Direct, it just may be.
Costco Direct is the store's exclusively online option. It's intended to help members save money when they buy multiple items at once and is mostly for big-ticket items like appliances and furniture. You must have a Costco membership to use this service, which starts at $65 per year plus sales tax. It's easy to find items included under the Costco Direct program. On Costco's website, click on "Shop," then "Costco Direct" and then select the appropriate category from a short list. You can also simply browse under the appropriate category type and look for the red Costco Direct tag on the listings. The more you buy, the more you save, so many Reddit users report that it's a great option for shoppers, especially if you're buying more than one item. But even if you're only looking for one big-ticket item, it may still be worth a look based on other perks of the program.
How Costco Direct works
Costco members unlock additional savings the more they buy under the Costco Direct program. If you buy two items, you save $100, three items saves $200, four items saves $300, and finally five or more items will save members $400. Members must be logged in to see item prices, and items must be shipped to the same address in order to receive the additional discounts.
There are other fringe benefits to buying through Costco Direct. The advertised price includes basic delivery, installation, and installation parts, which are typically add-ons when you purchase through many other big box stores. It also includes haul away of an old item and a two-year warranty, along with a generous 90-day return policy. Costco Direct Savings can also be combined with other promotions, including the Spend & Save program, under which you'll save even more if you spend enough. For example, if you spend $1,499, you'll save an additional $200.
A few Reddit users pointed out difficulties with delivery because Costco uses third-party delivery services, and some complained that they waited weeks to receive their items. Many point out that Costco's prices are hard to beat, and many other sellers also use third-party delivery services. Ultimately, many buyers have happily used the program. Remember, Costco Direct is online only, so you won't be able to view the products in-store, but it may well be worth it, especially if you plan to buy a few new items. And don't forget to measure before you buy!