13 Of The Best Cars To Come Out In 2025 (And 3 Of The Worst)

The automotive industry is always adapting and evolving to what it believes consumers want. That means every year has automakers retiring cars out of their lineup and then replace them with new ones. Sure, there are still long-time mainstays like the Volkswagen Golf (since 1974), Honda Civic (since 1972), and the champion of longevity, the Chevy Suburban (since 1935), but very nearly every automaker has at least one or two models every year to keep things fresh. The year 2025 contained no exceptions to that rule.

Nearly every automaker had something new, and most of them had at least one thing in common. Most of the new vehicles coming out these days are hybrids or EVs, many of which are augmenting or replacing existing gas-only engines. That trend is expected to continue into 2026. An example is the Honda Zero Series, which, while delayed until 2027, was slated for launch in 2026. If you're curious about what showed up on dealership lots in 2025 that wasn't previously there in 2024, you've come to the right place.