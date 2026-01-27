This Is The Most Efficient EV You Can Buy In The US (And It Isn't A Tesla)

The range of an EV and its efficiency are two separate measurements that shouldn't be confused. Range is simply how far an EV can go on a fully charged battery, while efficiency measures the amount of electricity it consumes per mile. However, regardless of whether you're looking for maximum efficiency or maximum range, there's one model that emerges as the winner. It's not a Tesla either — it's actually the Lucid Air, which is both the most efficient EV and the longest-range EV on the market, depending on the trim you pick.

The most efficient version of the Air is the Pure RWD trim with 19-inch wheels, which consumes 23 kWh of electricity per 100 miles traveled according to the EPA. That equates to 146 MPGe. Meanwhile, the most efficient Tesla is the Model Y Standard RWD with 18-inch wheels, which achieves 138 MPGe. The Model 3 Long Range RWD isn't far behind either, with an official estimate of 137 MPGe.

Despite the Air being on sale for several years now, Lucid remains a very small player in the EV market compared to Tesla. The brand's cars are built in both Arizona and Saudi Arabia, and they're far from cheap. At the time of writing, the most affordable version of the Lucid Air Pure starts from a little over $70,000. In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 currently starts under $40,000.