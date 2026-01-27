This Is The Most Efficient EV You Can Buy In The US (And It Isn't A Tesla)
The range of an EV and its efficiency are two separate measurements that shouldn't be confused. Range is simply how far an EV can go on a fully charged battery, while efficiency measures the amount of electricity it consumes per mile. However, regardless of whether you're looking for maximum efficiency or maximum range, there's one model that emerges as the winner. It's not a Tesla either — it's actually the Lucid Air, which is both the most efficient EV and the longest-range EV on the market, depending on the trim you pick.
The most efficient version of the Air is the Pure RWD trim with 19-inch wheels, which consumes 23 kWh of electricity per 100 miles traveled according to the EPA. That equates to 146 MPGe. Meanwhile, the most efficient Tesla is the Model Y Standard RWD with 18-inch wheels, which achieves 138 MPGe. The Model 3 Long Range RWD isn't far behind either, with an official estimate of 137 MPGe.
Despite the Air being on sale for several years now, Lucid remains a very small player in the EV market compared to Tesla. The brand's cars are built in both Arizona and Saudi Arabia, and they're far from cheap. At the time of writing, the most affordable version of the Lucid Air Pure starts from a little over $70,000. In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 currently starts under $40,000.
We were thoroughly impressed by the Lucid Air
It might be costly, but after putting the Air through its paces, we were convinced that it justified its price tag. The most efficient trim, the base-spec Air Pure RWD, is still a highly capable car despite its place at the bottom of the trim range. A 0-60 mph time in the mid-four-second range puts it ahead of some sports cars, but you don't compromise on comfort or practicality in the way that you would with a two-seater. The interior is also thoughtfully laid out with a mix of screens and buttons, although much like a Tesla, the Air still relies on a touchscreen to access many of its most common controls.
The Air Pure is not only efficient, but it's also priced comparably to its luxury EV competition. However, buyers with a quarter of a million dollars burning a hole in their pocket could opt for the Lucid Air Sapphire, an outlandishly quick version of the car that does 0-60 mph in less than two seconds and will reach 200 mph, all while having a range of over 400 miles. Unsurprisingly, the Air Sapphire is less efficient than its base-spec sibling, with an official estimate of 105 MPGe. However, it still manages to consume less electricity per mile than everyday EVs like the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Nissan Ariya, despite its hypercar-level performance.