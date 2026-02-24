5 Honda Engines Drivers Say You Should Steer Clear Of

Honda makes great cars. The brand routinely ranks in the top half of all automakers on reliability lists, with its most reliable models consistently outperforming much of the competition. The brand's long-running engine lines have played a big role in building that reputation. Mainstays like the K-series four-cylinders and the J35 V6 have been around for 20 years or longer, with only minor changes made for the sake of emissions targets and modernization.

My last two cars have been Hondas — a 2019 Honda Accord, which came with the very pleasant K20C4 engine, and a 2026 Honda Ridgeline powered by a J35Y6 — which means I've driven two of Honda's best and most reliable engines. However, like all companies in the world across any category, Honda isn't flawless, and occasionally, the company has been known to make one bummer of an engine for one reason or another. Sometimes it's due to reliability concerns, and sometimes the engine is just the least inspiring thing you could imagine.

Honda does better than most in this category, so the list below is exceedingly short. In fact, only two of the engines on the list are even here due to reliability issues, while the other three are typically avoided due to lackluster performance or just generally boring character. So, without burying the lede too far, here are the engines that people will likely recommend that you avoid if you're buying a new or used Honda.