5 Of The Most Reliable Acura Engines Ever Made, Ranked

Many car enthusiasts look at horsepower and torque figures and prefer renowned models like the B16 and K20 engines. But if you're after reliability and fuel efficiency, you wouldn't go wrong with the L15 engine. The 1.5-liter L15 engine has been around since 2001 and has found its way into many four-cylinder Hondas, like Civic, CR-V, and Accord.

However, you should know that the L15 isn't designed for performance. In fact, some race engine builders say that if you plan to build a project car and then race it, you're well advised to stay away from the L15. But if you're looking to buy a well-maintained, lightly-used Honda, you should be able to get 100,000 miles out of the L15 without any major overhauls or expenses.

Nevertheless, the 2023 Acura Integra gets the L15CA engine, which can produce 200 hp @ 6,000 rpm with turbo. Since the L15CA is relatively new, we have not yet received any long-term reliability reports from the engine. However, given its reputation, we expect the L15CA engine to be as reliable as the other motors in its lineup, provided it's properly maintained and used as intended.

[Featured Image by Jakub "flyz1" Maciejewski via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]