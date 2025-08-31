This American Car Has A J35 Honda Engine Under The Hood, And You'd Never Expect It

Honda has built some incredible naturally aspirated engines in its history, from the screaming B-Series VTEC engines that powered the first versions of the Integra Type R and Civic Type R, to the world-beating F20C engine from the S2000 and the venerable K-Series four-cylinder. Equally deserving of a place among the company's great engines is Honda's widely used J35 V6, which has powered everything from Accord Coupes to Odyssey minivans and Ridgeline pickups.

The J35 first debuted in the 1999 Odyssey, and after various updates and output boosts, is still being used today in vehicles like Honda Pilot, Passport, Odyssey, and Ridgeline. The J35 has also powered several Acura models over the years, and is currently used as the base engine in the Acura MDX crossover. But did you know that the Honda J35 also once powered an American car built by General Motors?

That's right. If you happened to purchase a Saturn Vue SUV between 2004 and 2007 model years and opted for the V6 engine, your Saturn-badged, GM-built SUV was powered by J35 V6 provided by Honda. Let's take a closer look at this unique partnership between Japanese and American auto industry giants.