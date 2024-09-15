Is The New Honda Prologue Actually A Chevy?

When it's discovered that one automaker used parts from another to make a new vehicle, worries of something called badge engineering emerge. The concern is legitimate, because badge engineering — a car company simply putting its name on another company's car — has led to some of the best and worst cars.

Advertisement

Fortunately, while the new EV Prologue borrows some parts of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, not only has Honda been open about the situation, but the Prologue isn't a carbon copy of GM's vehicle. In fact, we got an opportunity to experience it with our 2024 Honda Prologue first drive and while we aren't sure about the name choice, in some areas this EV surpasses the competition.

Starting from scratch on a new vehicle model is an involved multi-step process that on average takes six years. Shortages and increases in the prices of raw materials have driven up the costs associated with developing a new model, especially an electric one, in the last few years.

Honda and GM are cooperating to bring a selection of EVs to market that remain affordable. The two brands are combining their knowledge, facilities, and industry experience to enable faster production and lowered costs. The Prologue was able to arrive on U.S. shores more swiftly due to this partnership.

Advertisement