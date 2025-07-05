Who Made Saturn Cars And Why Was The Brand Discontinued?

Though new automobile brands seem to be popping up all over the place these days, back in the 1980s, that was not such a common occurrence. Sure, certain imports from the Asian continent were gaining traction in the U.S. market, but when it came to American brands, they largely existed under the banner of one of the traditional "Big Three" automakers, General Motors, Ford, or Chrysler. As such, it seemed only fitting that, in the mid-1980s, one of those factions was indeed behind the creation of a new American auto brand — one with sights set on competing with the increasingly popular Asian builds.

That brand was dubbed Saturn by its makers, who began showcasing the shingle's more compact, fuel-efficient prototypes as early as 1984. The "Big Three" automaker behind Saturn was, of course, General Motors. And over the ensuing two decades, Saturn would go on to be one of the bigger success stories among GM's holdings, which, over the years, has included some of the more notable names in automotive history. By the 1990s and 2000s, the brand's lineup would grow to include everything from compact sedans to SUVs and even a few legit sports cars.

But if you're familiar with GM's current slate of automobile brands, you know that Saturn is no longer on the list. In fact, it hasn't been on the list since 2010, when GM pulled the plug on the entire Saturn brand. Here's why GM killed the once popular Saturn line.