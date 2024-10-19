Which Honda Engines Have Oil Dilution Problems?

"Oil dilution" is when the fuel and oil inside of a car's engine start to mix with each other during use. The unburned fuel in the engine sprays onto the cylinder and drips down the cylinder walls into the motor oil. The fuel then starts to overflow the motor oil, causing spillage. Since the motor oil is being diluted with fuel, it can also change the viscosity of the substance.

Motor oil has a higher viscosity than engine fuel, which contributes to its ability to lubricate the moving parts within the engine, preventing wear and tear from harmful friction as the parts move against each other to propel the car forward. As the fuel dilutes the oil, the less viscous solution creates a less protective oil film over the parts the oil is meant to protect, leading to damage to the engine over time.

In the case with Honda, the excessive oil dilution in the 1.5-liter engines is caused by the Direct Injection technology used in the engine. The engine shoots fuel deep into the engine block, but since the engine is also designed to produce less heat, it doesn't produce enough heat to evaporate the excess fuel, causing it to leak into the motor oil.

