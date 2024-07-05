Honda 1.5L Vs. 2.4L Engine: Which Is Better If You're Buying A Used CR-V?

The late 90s saw the beginning of the compact crossover SUV craze and included the Honda CR-V. Lauded for its combination of cargo space, adaptability, and nimble ride, the CR-V is a popular choice for drivers. In 2023, Honda sold 361,457 units in the U.S. alone, per GoodcarBadcar.com. So naturally, in terms of purchasing a used vehicle, one consideration is the best years to buy a Honda CR-V and the ones to avoid. But there are some other considerations to make when looking at previous production models. For example, should you get the 1.5L turbo engine configuration, or the naturally aspirated 2.4L?

The CR-V featured a redesign in 2017, and through 2022 offered a 2.4L four-cylinder engine in the base model and a 1.5L turbo variant in the upper trims. Turbocharging transforms engine performance, but it isn't without some downsides. The turbo option provides a few extra horsepower but offers slightly less torque than the naturally aspirated 2.4L engine. When comparing EPA milage estimates, the difference is only a couple miles in favor of the 1.5L, so nothing dramatic. The question then becomes, which engine is more reliable?

Unfortunately, it's difficult to say for certain which configuration is superior in the long run. However, turbocharged engines do include more parts than naturally aspirated ones, commonly need additional maintenance, and may ultimately cost you more.