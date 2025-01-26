How Reliable Is Honda's 1.5L Turbo Engine? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Since its introduction in 2013, Honda has sold more than 3 million units of its turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Hondas with this line of engine have featured regularly in Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards, often sweeping the top spots, while also performing well in J.D. Power surveys and RAC recommendations. Even our own Editor's Choice award went to the 2025 Honda Civic Si.

Why would Honda be using turbocharged engines on a grand scale? In order to lower carbon emissions and ease the fuel crisis globally, legislation has been pushing carmakers toward smaller capacity engines fitted with turbochargers. This was a big change for Honda fans, as Honda's engines have always been characterized by high-revving naturally aspirated engines that have their best power at the top-end — especially if they had VTEC.

Switching to a turbocharged system resulted in a big change of character, as it meant the best part of the power band now sat in the middle of the rev-range. This also meant that Hondas, which usually focused on elegant simplicity, would now be getting more complicated, with more components to potentially go wrong. So are these engines actually reliable? We'll find out, after some basic specs and history.

