Common Problems Reported By Honda HR-V Owners

For a compact crossover, the Honda HR-V is pretty impressive. It's relatively affordable — the MSRP on a 2026 HR-V starts around $26,000 — and gets decent gas mileage. Leather details, thoughtful ergonomics, and space for five help the HR-V appeal to a variety of drivers. Some fun color options round out the package, although it'll cost a bit extra for the premium selections.

Yet not everything about the HR-V is praiseworthy. In fact, HR-V might mean Hi-Rider Revolutionary Vehicle, but consumers who drive them might disagree with the 'revolutionary' bit. Despite all Honda's accomplishments, the HR-V does not appear to be perfectly refined just yet.

Like any vehicle, the HR-V appears to be plagued by a host of common problems, including some that sound pretty scary, based on drivers' firsthand accounts. Starting with the most frequently reported issues that drivers have complained about through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), we've compiled a list of common problems affecting HR-V owners. We're focusing on the most frequently reported issues with newer vehicles (less than 10 years old) as reported by the NHTSA. Stay tuned after the list for more on our methodology.