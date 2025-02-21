Every Honda Model Announced For 2025, And What They Cost
Honda makes all sorts of things. From personal jets and marine engines to snowblowers, generators, and even lawnmowers. We shouldn't forget about the race cars, motorcycles, side-by-sides, and suitcase-style electric scooters either. Are we leaving something out? Yes of course, the passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs.
Cars like the Civic and the Accord — along with SUVs like the CR-V — are all long-standing and iconic vehicles for the Honda brand, but there's also plenty of other options from the Japanese automaker that you might not be as familiar with. There are currently nine different cars available from Honda (not including those from its luxury sister-brand, Acura) which offer a variety of virtues. Some of them come with new trim levels for 2025, while others simply carry over in their respective segments. In this article, we've cataloged all the updates, organizing Honda's lineup by model, listing the available trim levels, powertrains, and prices along the way. Let's go.
Accord
Honda's stalwart sedan, the Accord, is a leader in its class. It offers lots of comfort, space, and equipment for the money, especially if you pick the right trim level. The nice part is, there are lots of trim levels to choose from — including a new SE trim. There are six total trim levels for the Accord: LX, SE, Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring. The base LX and SE models come with Honda's turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, which produces 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. The remaining models use the Accord's hybrid powertrain which combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque.
Along with the SE trim being new for 2025, other upgrades for the 2025 model year include standard rear A/C vents, and heated front seats on all of the hybrid-powered models. Prices for the Accord LX start at $29,445 (including $1,150 destination fee), while the Touring model tops things out at $40,450 (including destination). Even the base trim of the Accord offers some impressive safety features via the Honda Sensing suite, with lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control all included. Higher trim levels get a blind-spot and rear cross traffic monitor as well.
Civic
The Honda Civic has long been the benchmark in its segment — partly because of its varied lineup of trim levels and features. There are several different versions of the Honda Civic, ranging from the basic sedan and hatchback, all the way up to the hot-hatch Type R. The standard Civic, which is refreshed for 2025, starts off with the LX sedan. It's the least expensive, with an MSRP of $25,345 (including $1,150 destination fee). Sport, Sport Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid models of the sedan are also available, with the Sport Touring Hybrid sedan topping the range at $33,100.
The Civic hatchback is available in just three trims: Sport, Sport Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. The Sport has an MSRP of $28,600, while the Sport Touring Hybrid moves up to an MSRP of $34,300. The performance-oriented Civic Si is available at a slightly higher price point than the standard Civic. It comes exclusively with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual transmission, with the only option being the addition of summer performance tires. The standard Civic Si will run you $31,400, with summer tires costing an extra $300.
The pumped-up 315-horsepower Type R is the peak of Civic performance and panache, so it comes with a pretty high price. The MSRP for a Type R is $47,045 – nearly double the price of a base LX. If you're looking for engaging four-door performance though, it's one of the best options in its class.
CR-V
Spacious, practical, and one of the most popular vehicles in Honda's lineup, the CR-V carries over unchanged for 2025. It offers plenty of room for adults and all their gear, as well as several trim levels to choose from — so why bother changing? The CR-V has a number of different variants, and as many as six different trim levels. Almost all versions are available with front- or all-wheel drive. Trim levels are as follows: LX, EX, Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Sport Touring. LX, EX, and EX-L models are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine while Sport, Sport-L and Sport Touring models all get the hybrid powertrain. The Sport Touring model comes exclusively with all-wheel drive.
The turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood of LX, EX, and EX-L models puts out 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque, while the 2.0-liter hybrid setup (Sport, Sport-L, Sport Touring) offers 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. A base CR-V LX with front-wheel drive is certainly reasonable, with an MSRP of $31,495 (including $1,395 destination fee). The least-expensive hybrid version of the CR-V is the Sport, which has an MSRP of $36,045. Meanwhile, the top-trim Sport Touring Hybrid has an MSRP of $42,495. A plug-in electric/hydrogen fuel cell version of the CR-V called the e:FCEV is also available for lease-only in California, based on the MSRP of $51,395 (including $1,395 destination fee).
HR-V
The HR-V slots in Honda's lineup just below the CR-V. With the exception of the base-level Civic, the HR-V is the least-expensive new Honda you can buy today. Subcompact hatchbacks like the Fit are long gone from the Honda lineup, so subcompact SUVs have taken their place, offering a bit of added utility over typical sedans and lots of bang for the buck. The Honda HR-V carries over, unchanged for 2025, still using a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT on all trim levels, with 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque. With such modest power levels, it's not exactly sporty, but the latest HR-V still has impressive equipment levels for the price.
The HR-V is available in three trim levels, each with the choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive: LX, Sport, and EX-L. As you might have guessed by now, the LX model is the least expensive, with an MSRP of $26,795 (including $1,395 destination fee). It comes standard with automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control — not bad for $27k. At the top of the range, the HR-V EX-L has an MSRP of $32,395 with extras such as a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen (the standard model uses a 7-inch screen), wireless smartphone compatibility (base trims are wired only), and leather upholstery.
Passport
The 2025 Honda Passport is on its way out. A redesigned model is on its way and according to Honda, the 2026 Passport has already started showing up at Honda dealerships. At the time of writing, however, all of the available Passports on dealer lots are 2025 models, so we'll focus on those first.
Three trim levels are available for the 2025 Passport: EX-L, TrailSport, and Black Edition. The EX-L has an MSRP of $43,850 (including $1,450 destination fee) while the Black Edition tops out just below $50k, with an MSRP of $49,920. The outgoing 2025 Passport uses a 3.5-liter V6 which produces 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. That's a set of numbers you'll see a lot in Honda's SUVs, as many of them use the same engine.
The inbound redesigned 2026 Passport gets a fresh new look and a much broader set of trim levels, with standard and upgraded versions of each main trim level. They are as follows: RTL, RTL Towing, RTL Blackout, TrailSport, TrailSport Blackout, TrailSport Elite, and TrailSport Elite Blackout. So, three main trim levels, with seven total variants. Power is up ever-so-slightly for 2026, with the newest Passport offering a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 285 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Prices for the new model range between $46,200 for the base RTL, all the way up to $55,100 for the TrailSport Elite Blackout.
Pilot
With three rows of seating, measuring 200 inches from nose to tail, the Pilot is Honda's biggest and most family-friendly SUV. It has several trim levels to choose from and a few cosmetic upgrades to select if you see fit. For power, it uses a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 285 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard on lower trims, with all-wheel drive available but only standard on certain upper trims. Shifting is done by a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Trim levels for the Pilot are as follows: Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite, and Black Edition. Prices range from $41,650 (including $1,450 destination fee) for the base Sport model, all the way up to $56,030 for the topped-out Black Edition. As with other Honda models, the Pilot has a robust set of standard safety features via the Honda Sensing suite, including forward collision warning and emergency braking mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors — a nice plus on such a big SUV. Upper trims get a few additional driving aids like front and rear parking sensors, and a multi-view exterior camera. Creature comforts like tri-zone automatic climate control are standard, but Honda's big 9-inch center touchscreen and extra-large 10.2-inch driver display are only available on top trims.
Prologue
If all concept cars and announcements about future products end up materializing, Honda has a number of cool EVs on the horizon. For now though, there's only one fully-electric vehicle in their lineup — the Prologue. Based on the same Ultium platform that underpins a number of GM EV products, the Prologue offers an electric range that tops out at 296 miles (according to the EPA), and power ratings as high as 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque.
The Prologue is a bit of an in-betweener right now — currently offered as a 2024 model, with no pricing or updates available for 2025 models just yet. If online buzz is any indication, 2025 models are on the way soon, but you're likely to still find 2024 models on dealer lots. So, these specs and prices will apply specifically to the 2024 model, but we don't expect much change once the 2025 model is announced.
Three Prologue trims are available: EX, Touring, and Elite. The base single-motor EX has an MSRP of $48,850 (including $1,450 destination fee). Add a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup and the price goes up by $3,000. The mid-level Touring trim has a similar structure, with the single-motor setup offered at an MSRP of $53,150, and the dual motor checking in at $56,150. The range-topping Elite trim has a price tag of $59,350, which makes it the most expensive vehicle Honda currently sells.
Odyssey
Simple, spacious, and one of the most practical family haulers money can buy, the next Honda on our list is their minivan, the Odyssey. For 2025, the Odyssey gets a number of updates including refreshed styling, a new standard rear-seat entertainment system for the kiddos, new exterior colors, and new wheels. A new 9-inch touchscreen is standard across the range as well. There are four trim levels to choose from: EX-L, Sport-L, Touring, and Elite. All four trim levels come with front-wheel drive, a 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The base Odyssey EX-L has an MSRP of $43,315 (including $1,395 destination fee). For all the creature comforts offered by the top-trim Elite, the price starts at $52,275.
The Odyssey's V6 produces 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, a respectable set of numbers for the class, and according to the EPA, it will return fuel economy numbers as high as 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway). On base trim levels like the EX-L, you get heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen. Go further up the line and you get features like an 11-speaker stereo, heated-and-ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.
Ridgeline
It might not seem like the roughest or toughest pickup truck on the market, but the Ridgeline can hold its own when it comes to most pickup-truck tasks. As a midsize pickup, the Ridgeline competes against trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and the Chevrolet Colorado, but it does so in a more on-road-friendly fashion. Using unibody construction instead of body-on-frame, the Ridgeline is a bit less robust than some off-road-focused trucks in the segment, but it's still pretty appealing thanks to excellent driving dynamics and a number of standard features.
The Ridgeline carries over unchanged from 2024 to 2025 (technically the 2024 model is pictured here — but they're the same) and it offers four distinct trim levels: Sport, RTL, TrailSport, and Black Edition. The Sport trim starts things off with an MSRP of $41,600 (including $1,450 destination fee) but moving your way up to the top-trim Black Edition will cost you $48,200. Every Ridgeline trim level comes with Honda's 3.5-liter V6, producing 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Also standard on the Ridgeline is all-wheel drive and a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds – not class leading, but certainly enough for a small trailer. Unique features like Honda's swing-out tailgate and in-bed storage bin are part of the package too.
Prelude
While we aren't certain of its exact arrival date, Honda's all-new Prelude is set to show up some time in 2025. Honda has already announced the return of the iconic nameplate and confirmed a few details, including its arrival late in 2025 – we expect as a 2026 model. When it goes on sale, the Prelude will be the return of the coupe to Honda's lineup — no other two-door vehicles are currently available from the automaker. We don't know exactly how much power the Prelude will have, but we do know that it will be a hybrid.
Honda has said that the Prelude will use their two-motor hybrid system which has already been used in vehicles like the CR-V, Accord, and Civic. The Civic Hybrid makes 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque with its two-motor system — a power level that could provide peppy acceleration in a smaller coupe like the Prelude. How much will it cost? Also a mystery. The Civic Sport Hybrid starts at $30,100, so that's probably a nice guide for guesses when it comes to the Prelude's price, but nothing official has been released from Honda yet.