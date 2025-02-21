Every Honda Model Announced For 2025, And What They Cost

The Honda Civic has long been the benchmark in its segment — partly because of its varied lineup of trim levels and features. There are several different versions of the Honda Civic, ranging from the basic sedan and hatchback, all the way up to the hot-hatch Type R. The standard Civic, which is refreshed for 2025, starts off with the LX sedan. It's the least expensive, with an MSRP of $25,345 (including $1,150 destination fee). Sport, Sport Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid models of the sedan are also available, with the Sport Touring Hybrid sedan topping the range at $33,100.

The Civic hatchback is available in just three trims: Sport, Sport Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. The Sport has an MSRP of $28,600, while the Sport Touring Hybrid moves up to an MSRP of $34,300. The performance-oriented Civic Si is available at a slightly higher price point than the standard Civic. It comes exclusively with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual transmission, with the only option being the addition of summer performance tires. The standard Civic Si will run you $31,400, with summer tires costing an extra $300.

The pumped-up 315-horsepower Type R is the peak of Civic performance and panache, so it comes with a pretty high price. The MSRP for a Type R is $47,045 – nearly double the price of a base LX. If you're looking for engaging four-door performance though, it's one of the best options in its class.

