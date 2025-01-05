How Much Does A HondaJet Elite II Cost & When Did Honda Get Into Building Aircraft?
The Honda Motor Company Ltd. is Japan's seventh-largest revenue earner, bringing in $147.4 billion in 2024. Although every company has to start somewhere, it's still hard to imagine this one started life in 1948 as a manufacturer of auxiliary engines for bicycles. In the intervening years, it branched out into Honda's many motor-driven products, from motorcycles, autos, and nifty little electric N-Vans, to outboard engines, robots for mobility and entertainment, and even airplanes.
Honda began researching and developing jet engines as early as 1986. This was well before the Honda Aircraft Company even existed: it wasn't incorporated until 2006. A few years passed before Honda got its first production plane off the ground, launching the HondaJet light business jet in 2015.
The HondaJet's roomy cabin, fuel efficiency, and flying performance won over the aircraft industry, and it became the most delivered aircraft in its category for five years. By 2018, the HondaJet Elite hit the skies and in 2022, the Elite II was introduced. Honda had established itself as one of the best private jet manufacturers.
The Elite II is a "light business jet" like the original HondaJet, with an aluminum wing and composite fuselage. Its over-the-wing engines present a number of advantages: not needing structural support to mount an engine on the fuselage or tail increases passenger space inside and luggage space in the tail cone. Moving a plane's engines from the fuselage also reduces cabin noise and vibration .
What do you get for the Elite II's price tag?
Honda's Elite II carries up to two crew and six passengers, or seven passengers plus one pilot. It offers performance and cosmetic updates over the previous Elite. The two GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines –- built in collaboration with General Electric Aviation -– are positioned for better aerodynamics, improving fuel efficiency and helping HondaJets fly faster than the competition. The top cruise speed of comparable small jets is 390 to 472 mph; the Elite II can cruise at 486 mph. Elite II can fly further than its predecessor, with a beefed-up fuel capacity that allows a 1,780-mile range. It also has a higher cruising ceiling than others in its class — 43,000 feet versus a more typical 39,370 feet.
Elite II also improved on HondaJet's aesthetics and comfort, offering nine snazzy exterior and two sophisticated interior color choices, with marble accents and posh hardwood flooring. Pilots can have seats with sheepskin covers. The lavatory is a light and airy inviting space with skylights, according to Honda. Elite II travelers don't even have to return to their seats when the seat belt light is turned on — there's a seatbelt in the lavatory for when there's turbulence on the go.
How much does this fanciness, roominess, speed, and delicious privacy cost? Pricing varies based on options selected. According to Honda's emailed response to our question, the base price of a new Elite Jet II is $6.95 million.