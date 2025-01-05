How Much Does A HondaJet Elite II Cost & When Did Honda Get Into Building Aircraft?

The Honda Motor Company Ltd. is Japan's seventh-largest revenue earner, bringing in $147.4 billion in 2024. Although every company has to start somewhere, it's still hard to imagine this one started life in 1948 as a manufacturer of auxiliary engines for bicycles. In the intervening years, it branched out into Honda's many motor-driven products, from motorcycles, autos, and nifty little electric N-Vans, to outboard engines, robots for mobility and entertainment, and even airplanes.

Advertisement

Honda began researching and developing jet engines as early as 1986. This was well before the Honda Aircraft Company even existed: it wasn't incorporated until 2006. A few years passed before Honda got its first production plane off the ground, launching the HondaJet light business jet in 2015.

The HondaJet's roomy cabin, fuel efficiency, and flying performance won over the aircraft industry, and it became the most delivered aircraft in its category for five years. By 2018, the HondaJet Elite hit the skies and in 2022, the Elite II was introduced. Honda had established itself as one of the best private jet manufacturers.

The Elite II is a "light business jet" like the original HondaJet, with an aluminum wing and composite fuselage. Its over-the-wing engines present a number of advantages: not needing structural support to mount an engine on the fuselage or tail increases passenger space inside and luggage space in the tail cone. Moving a plane's engines from the fuselage also reduces cabin noise and vibration .

Advertisement