The Nifty Little Electric Honda N-Van That You Can't Get In The U.S.

America loves Honda vans. We bought more than 2.7 million Odysseys — for better and for worse — between 1995 and 2019 alone. With our growing interest in EVs and the budding infrastructure to support them here, it's a little disappointing Honda has an adorable electric van that it won't sell in America. This June, the Japanese automaker announced it would begin selling a version of its N-VAN that runs on batteries like the toys it resembles.

The new Honda N-VAN e:, with its curious use of colons, is an adorable entry into the EV space for cargo deliveries, small families, harp-plying musicians, or just bike-riding, dog-toting singletons, according to the Honda website pictures. However, like a few other intriguing electric vehicles Honda recently revealed, this affordable, compact, and configurable vehicle will stay on the other side of the Pacific for the foreseeable future — despite America's appetite for Japanese vans.

Does Honda think the N-VAN e: is too compact to find a good foothold in this market? It is petite, at less than 11 feet long and only 4.8 feet wide, seating a maximum of four people. Compare that to a vehicle it might meet on an American road — say, a Ford F-150 Lighting SuperCrew — which is 19.4 feet long and 6.97 feet wide with mirrors folded (and, hilariously, seats only one more). Here some of the incredible features packed into this micro-van.