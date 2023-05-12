Honda Just Revealed A New Electric SUV, And Americans Should Be Furious

Honda just revealed its newest electric vehicle, the e:Ny1. Here's the good news: its electric motor generates just over 200 horsepower and 228 foot pounds of torque, meaning that it has enough pep for daily use. It has a range of 256 miles on the WLTP cycle, slotting next to cars like the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3, meaning that it's plenty useful for commutes. Plus, it doesn't look half bad either, and certainly carries a futuristic vibe.

Here's where the bad news comes in: As far as it has been revealed, the new Honda EV will not be coming to the United States — at least, anytime soon, and that's a shame. When it comes to the U.S. EV market, there is currently a lack of entry level electric vehicles.

There are a litany of options on the high end, but now that the Chevy Bolt has shuffled off its mortal coil, that leaves only the Nissan Leaf and the offerings from Hyundai and Kia when it comes to readily available cars. Honda would fit right in.