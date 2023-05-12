Honda Just Revealed A New Electric SUV, And Americans Should Be Furious
Honda just revealed its newest electric vehicle, the e:Ny1. Here's the good news: its electric motor generates just over 200 horsepower and 228 foot pounds of torque, meaning that it has enough pep for daily use. It has a range of 256 miles on the WLTP cycle, slotting next to cars like the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3, meaning that it's plenty useful for commutes. Plus, it doesn't look half bad either, and certainly carries a futuristic vibe.
Here's where the bad news comes in: As far as it has been revealed, the new Honda EV will not be coming to the United States — at least, anytime soon, and that's a shame. When it comes to the U.S. EV market, there is currently a lack of entry level electric vehicles.
There are a litany of options on the high end, but now that the Chevy Bolt has shuffled off its mortal coil, that leaves only the Nissan Leaf and the offerings from Hyundai and Kia when it comes to readily available cars. Honda would fit right in.
Unfortunate news for stateside Honda fans
As it stands, Honda does not offer any EVs in the United States market, offering only hybrid versions of a few models. Its electrified options are severely lacking, as other manufacturers start to pick up the pace and throw electric motors into their lineups.
The addition of the e:Ny1 stateside would be welcome to not only Honda's lineup, but could potentially shake up sales from the likes of Tesla. Honda is, after all, a trusted and well-known brand in the States. The brand has been making cars, jets, and lawnmowers in the U.S. for almost 40 years at this point.
Honda's decidedly European-centric SUV likely wouldn't have any trouble with American roads, and the specifications speak for themselves. As is the case with most cars that aren't offered in the States, it's a likely more mundane reason than taking seemingly good cars away from Americans for the fun of it. There are likely computer servers full of sales data that informed Honda's decision, among other factors. That still doesn't make it hurt less.