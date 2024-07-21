5 Products You Probably Didn't Realize Honda Makes

When you're a major automotive manufacturer, you end up tapped into two very important things: a large supply of steady income and a massive database of consumer reports. When you have a lot of money and can do pretty much anything you want with it, you can very easily move beyond just making cars. This is why most major automotive brands, despite being well known for their cars, also have their fingers in a myriad of other mechanical pies.

One good example of this practice is Honda. While Honda is obviously best known as a Japan-based superstar manufacturer, responsible for both reliable vehicles in general and some of the most successful cars ever made, that's not all the brand has cooking under the hood. As a global powerhouse in all things engine-powered and mechanical, Honda has been subtly branching out over the decades into all kinds of sectors, including sky and seafaring vehicles, powersport advancements, home care equipment, and even the cutting edge of futuristic robotics. If you've only ever known Honda as a car manufacturer, it's time to broaden your view a bit.